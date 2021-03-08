Auckland golf course shutters after close contact of Covid-19 case played there yesterday

An Auckland golf course has closed today after a close contact of the new Air New Zealand Covid-19 case played there yesterday.

A report from the New Zealand Herald yesterday said they understood the flight attendant’s close-contact partner played golf with several friends at Remuera Golf Club yesterday.

The report prompted action from the club, which said in a statement on social media it will be closed today as a proactive and precautionary measure.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the movements in a short statement this morning.

“A household member played golf yesterday morning, however they subsequently tested negative,” the Ministry of Health said.

“This means that they are not considered to have been infectious while at the golf course.”

New Zealand's latest Covid-19 case, an Air New Zealand crew member, returned to New Zealand from Japan on February 28 and tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. The person had previously tested negative upon returning home.