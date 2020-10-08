Around 100 Kiwi kids from tough backgrounds treated to front row seats at Tauranga golf tournament

Your playlist will load after this ad

Around 100 kids from “homeless and challenged” backgrounds have been treated to the best seats in the house at the Carrus Pro Am Tournament in Tauranga today.

The children were hosted by the Tauranga Golf Course and supported by Te Tuinga Whanau Social Services – a non-profit trust which supports hundreds of families, helping vulnerable woman and children into homes.

Te Tuinga chief executive, Tommy Wilson, says there’s a perception that golf “is only for the rich”, but today’s special guests proved it’s a game for all.

“The ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ from the kids as they watched superb athletes crush the ball 300-plus yards down the fairway was priceless,” he said.

“Whanau who play together, stay together,” Wilson added.

On the course, three Kiwis surged to the top of the leaderboard on day one with Trent Munn, Jared Pender and Ryan Chisnall all sitting at eight-under after opening rounds of 62.