American Justin Thomas holds on to beat Hideki Matsuyama in Hawaii

Associated Press

American golfer Justin Thomas bounced back at just the right time today to hold off Hideki Matsuyama and win the SBS Tournament of Champions.

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 08: Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 8, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club in Hawaii.

Thomas closed with a 4-under 69 and ended Matsuyama's bid for a fourth straight victory.

Thomas went from a five-shot lead to a one-shot lead in just two holes on the back nine. He was still ahead by one on the 17th hole when he ripped an approach from 214 yards to 3 feet.

Matsuyama three-putted from 30 feet for bogey, Thomas made his birdie and his lead was back to three.

That allowed him a comfortable walk with a spectacular view of the Pacific down the 18th at Kapalua.

In his last six events worldwide, Matsuyama has four victories and two second places — both to Thomas.

