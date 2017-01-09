American Justin Thomas holds on to beat Hideki Matsuyama in Hawaii

American golfer Justin Thomas bounced back at just the right time today to hold off Hideki Matsuyama and win the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club in Hawaii. Source: Getty

Thomas closed with a 4-under 69 and ended Matsuyama's bid for a fourth straight victory.

Thomas went from a five-shot lead to a one-shot lead in just two holes on the back nine. He was still ahead by one on the 17th hole when he ripped an approach from 214 yards to 3 feet.

Matsuyama three-putted from 30 feet for bogey, Thomas made his birdie and his lead was back to three.

That allowed him a comfortable walk with a spectacular view of the Pacific down the 18th at Kapalua.