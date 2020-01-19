Amateur one-armed golfer hits hole-in-one at The American Express event

One-armed Canadian amateur Laurent Hurtubise made a hole-in-one playing alongside two PGA Tour pros in The American Express pro-am event.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Born without a right hand, Hurtubise aced the 151-yard par-3 fourth hole at PGA West's Stadium Course in the first round Thursday. The ball landed near the front of the green and rolled in.

Hurtubise was paired with professional Troy Merritt.

"The coolest experience I’ve had on the course,” Merritt told PGA Tour.com.

Fellow tour player Greg Chalmers also was in the foursome.