' I just don't know what my body will allow me to do' - Tiger Woods unsure how long until he can return to golf

Tiger Woods has ruled out a return to competitive golf in the near future, saying upcoming medical scans will indicate how long his hiatus will continue.



Tiger Woods was turning back the clock at the halfway stage at the Wyndham Championship Source: Associated Press

In a blog post on Friday, the 14-time major champion claimed a timetable was not possible until after six-month scans determined the success of spinal fusion surgery he underwent in April.



The 41-year-old has not played a tournament since withdrawing prior to the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February.



"I have my six-month back X-rays coming up. Once my surgeon takes a look, he'll give me the parameters of what I can do moving forward," wrote Woods on his website.



"Playing-wise, I'm not looking ahead yet ... I just don't know what my body is going to allow me to do."



Woods said the anterior lumbar interbody fusion, a procedure designed to alleviate lower back and leg pain, had been effective but admitted he has not made a full swing since then.



It was Woods' fourth procedure on his back.



"It's nice not to live in pain anymore. I'm sleeping better because I don't have any nerve pain going down my leg," said Woods.



"I'm starting to hit the ball a little further; 60-yard shots.



"I have not taken a full swing since my back fusion surgery, but continue to chip and putt every day.



"I'm working out six days a week ... but I'm not in golf shape yet. That's going to take time.



"I'm going to listen to my doctors and continue to take it slowly."



In May, Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, on suspicion of DUI but the charges were later dropped.



He has since undergone rehab for an addiction to prescription medication and agreed to enter a diversion program.



Woods' next public appearance will be at the Presidents Cup near New York City next week, where he will act as an assistant captain to American team boss Steve Stricker.

