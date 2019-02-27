‘Just another lucky shot’ - Sir Bob Charles fires hole-in-one ahead of NZ Open

Sir Bob Charles fired a brilliant hole-in-one at the New Zealand Open curtain-raiser at The Hills in Arrowtown.

The 82-year-old completed the feat on the ninth and last hole of the Par 3 Champions competition this afternoon.

"I just made the eleventh [hole-in-one] of my career," said Sir Bob Charles.

"I hit it 25 yards right of the green. It hit the bank, it went 10 yards past the flag...curled right back, and lo and behold.

"Just another lucky shot that's all."

Sir Bob Charles was competing at the inaugural event alongside fellow Kiwis Michael Campbell, Greg Turner and Michael Hendry.