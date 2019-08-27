TODAY |

Gold medal success for NZ teams at age group Underwater Hockey World Championships

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
New Zealand has brought home three gold medals after a dominating performance at the age group Underwater Hockey World Championships in England. 

The Under 24 Women's team claimed gold with a 3-1 win over France on Saturday. Captain Marieke Bavelaar said it was a great result for a young team. 

The Under 19 Women had a convincing 7-2 win against Columbia. The team was unbeaten throughout the tournament, with captain Greta Clark named player of the tournament for the grade. 

U19 Women's Under Water Hockey Team.
U19 Women's Underwater Hockey Team Source: Supplied.

Both women's teams were defending champions. 

The Under 19 Men's team, also unbeaten throughout the tournament, walked away with a 8-2 final win against Great Britain. 

U19 Men's Under Water Hockey Team.
U19 Men's Underwater Hockey Team Source: Supplied

Their coach Warwick King described the team as "very talented group of players" that "thoroughly deserved their gold medal". 

Chef de Mission for the New Zealand squad Sarah Arnold said she was "so proud" of the player's performance. 

"It was a very successful tournament for New Zealand and great for the sport in which New Zealand continues to dominate on the world stage."

The Under 24 Men's scored a bronze, with a 5-1 win over South Africa, losing to tournament winners Turkey in the semi-final. 

The biennial event, where the players are self-funded, was held in Sheffield, England.

U24 Women's Under Water Hockey Team.
U24 Women's Underwater Hockey Team Source: Supplied.
