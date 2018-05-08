TODAY |

Game of Thrones star deadlifts record breaking 500kgs

Source:  Associated Press

The Mountain is at the top of the deadlift world.

Hafthor Bjornsson of Iceland competes at the Circus Medley event during the World's Strongest Man competition Source: Getty

Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the popular HBO series, set a deadlift world record by lifting 501 kilograms.

Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, made the successful attempt at Thor’s Power Gym in his native Iceland.

“I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” the 31-year-old Bjornsson told ESPN. “I’m happy with this.”

Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos.

