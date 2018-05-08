Game of Thrones star deadlifts record breaking 500kgs

The Mountain is at the top of the deadlift world.

Hafthor Bjornsson of Iceland competes at the Circus Medley event during the World's Strongest Man competition Source: Getty

Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the popular HBO series, set a deadlift world record by lifting 501 kilograms.

Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, made the successful attempt at Thor’s Power Gym in his native Iceland.

“I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” the 31-year-old Bjornsson told ESPN. “I’m happy with this.”