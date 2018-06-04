 

Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden accepts job with Chinese national team

Former New Zealand cycling coach Anthony Peden has accepted a position as head sprint coach of the Chinese National Team.

Athletes have told 1 NEWS there was a bias due to Peden also being a selector.

This comes after, last week, 1 NEWS uncovered a lack of action over inappropriate behaviour from former the sprint coach.

It was also revealed that HPSNZ failed to protect confidential information they gathered as part of a Rio Olympics debrief.

High Performance Sport New Zealand are conducting a review of the Cycling NZ saga, hiring former solicitor general Heron to run the investigation into allegations of bullying, inappropriate relationships and a dysfunctional culture at Cycling New Zealand.

The former cycling sprint coach has been accused of inappropriate behaviour while working with Kiwi athletes.
In a post to Facebook today Mr Peden wrote that he was looking forward to taking on the position of head sprint coach for the Chinese national team.

"The last five years with Cycling New Zealand have been a fantastic experience, over this time I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to work beside and forge life long bonds with some exceptional athletes and great people within New Zealand cycling.

"The commitment shown by so many New Zealanders for our sport is bloody impressive.

"There are some great people at Cycling New Zealand that I will miss and will look forward to catching up with at international events in the future.

"I'd like to thank everyone for all the messages of support over the past few weeks and hope to catch up with you all somewhere sometime soon."
 

