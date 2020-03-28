Former All White and founder of Allbirds making donations to medical personnel leading fight against Covid-19

Former All White and Wellington Phoenix midfielder Tim Brown is among the many business owners around the world trying to do what they can for medical personnel battling coronavirus.

Following a successful career in football, Brown turned his focus toward entrepreneurship, co-founding Allbirds.

Allbirds, based in San Fransisco, USA, produces footwear made from recyled materials and natural products.

In light of the recent coronavirus outbreak, Brown has been providing free shoes to any health care worker in the US who has reached out.

"It's a small thing, these guys are on the frontline of fighting this thing and we sort of felt like it was a nice way to acknnowledge some of the hard work that they're doing," Brown said.

The idea for the initiative came from the original coronavirus epicentre in China.

"We had a valued customer of ours actually buy a bunch of shoes and start to give them out to medical staff in Wuhan. We thought it was such a neat thing that as this crisis started to escalate we thought why not do it in America."