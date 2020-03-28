TODAY |

Former All White and founder of Allbirds making donations to medical personnel leading fight against Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Former All White and Wellington Phoenix midfielder Tim Brown is among the many business owners around the world trying to do what they can for medical personnel battling coronavirus.

Following a successful career in football, Brown turned his focus toward entrepreneurship, co-founding Allbirds.

Allbirds, based in San Fransisco, USA, produces footwear made from recyled materials and natural products.

In light of the recent coronavirus outbreak, Brown has been providing free shoes to any health care worker in the US who has reached out.

"It's a small thing, these guys are on the frontline of fighting this thing and we sort of felt like it was a nice way to acknnowledge some of the hard work that they're doing," Brown said.

The idea for the initiative came from the original coronavirus epicentre in China.

"We had a valued customer of ours actually buy a bunch of shoes and start to give them out to medical staff in Wuhan. We thought it was such a neat thing that as this crisis started to escalate we thought why not do it in America."

Brown has plans to extend the initiative to New Zealand, as the nation remains in lockdown.

Sport
Phoenix
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Don't be stupid' – senior official's stern message for people playing touch rugby or frisbee during lockdown
2
Newcastle Jets player tests positive for coronavirus
3
Olympic silver medallist Luuka Jones utilises a different approach to training whilst in lockdown
4
Former All White and founder of Allbirds making donations to medical personnel leading fight against Covid-19
5
Watch: Kane Williamson gives dog slips catching practise
MORE FROM
Sport
MORE

Wellington Phoenix official tests positive for coronavirus
02:40

Harbourmasters, hunting groups join call for people to stay indoors or near homes amid lockdown
03:11

Passenger on Air New Zealand flight astounded that some cabin crew weren't wearing protective equipment

00:46

US doctor releases scans of lungs ravaged by coronavirus as warning to others