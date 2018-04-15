Young Phoenix star Sarpreet Singh agrees to new deal after hearing of ex-Premier League signing

Steven Taylor's arrival at the Wellington Phoenix has prompted All Whites midfielder Sarpreet Singh to extend his contract.



Sarpreet Singh of the Phoenix Source: Photosport

Singh, 19, announced a two-year deal today, following an outstanding debut season in which he scored four goals in 11 appearances.



His touch and vision led to a New Zealand international debut.



Singh said he was inspired upon learning new Phoenix coach Mark Rudan had secured the services of veteran Newcastle United central defender Steven Taylor for the looming season.



"Steven is obviously a very big statement and it shows the ambition of the club and I want to be a part of that," Singh said.

