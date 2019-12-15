Wynton Rufer heaps praise on Sarpreet Singh after making Bundesliga debut

All Whites legend Wynton Rufer says Sarpreet Singh's Bundesliga debut will have helped his stock significantly, regardless of how much time he got on the park.

Singh took the field for Bayern Munich in the German top flight competition yesterday morning with eight minutes remaining against Werder Bremen for hat-trick hero Philippe Coutinho.

Rufer told Stuff he felt sentimental seeing the young Kiwi debut against his old club but there's much more value to the debut than that.

"Even if it was just one minute, once you get on the field you've got a game. One game is more than none and just to get on the field for Bayern Munich is a big deal. His value overnight has gone up $5 million," Rufer said.

"In terms of turnover, the four biggest clubs in the world are Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich - they can pick in any player in the world. They spend millions just on the scouting system alone. They can choose anyone and they chose our New Zealander Sarpreet Singh, and now he's getting on the park."

Singh's contract is with Bayern's reserve team, Bayern Munich II, however due to a series of injuries to senior players in his position and his strong performances in 3. Liga - Germany's third division competition - the 20-year-old has been given more and more chances to take.