Wynton Rufer confident of German success for Sarpreet Singh: 'You rarely see this type of player'

All Whites midfielder Sarpreet Singh has exactly what it takes to make the grade playing in the German Bundesliga, according to Kiwi legend Wynton Rufer.

Singh, 20, was earlier this week unveiled as a Bayern Munich player, his performances at the recent Under-20 World Cup in Poland having caught the eye of the German super club.

Arguably New Zealand's greatest player, Rufer is well versed in the German system, having played for Werder Bremen from 1989-1995.

He was confident that Singh can follow in his bootsteps.

"To be honest from day one you could see that the kid was special, sweet left foot, had a football intelligence that really was superior to everyone else, even over the years you very rarely see this type of player," Rufer told Radio New Zealand.

"I think he can fit in over there."

"It is cut throat, it's a ruthless environment and an incredibly high level, so it's really tough, but I think with Sapreet, the type of player he is, it could work."

Singh will initially turn out for Bayern's under-23 squad, who play in the German third tier, beginning in August.

New Zealand U20 Junior All Whites player Sarpreet Singh supported by Callum McCowatt. Lodz, Poland - 2019 June 2: Colombia U20 v New Zealand U20 while Round of 16 Knockout Phase match World Cup FIFA U20 on June 2, 2019 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz / www.photosport.nz)
New Zealand U20 Junior All Whites player Sarpreet Singh in action against Colombia. Source: Photosport
