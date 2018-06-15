 

World Cup web chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

With the 2018 Football World Cup now well and truly underway, 1 NEWS' experts will bring you coverage of each day's biggest events.

1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.
Source: 1 NEWS

As hosts Russia opened the tournament with a 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia this morning, the performance of opening act Robbie Williams has dominated the headlines, with the former Take That star dishing out a rude hand gesture to the global audience.

The singer's gesture came during his performance in Moscow this morning.
Source: SKY

We'll be back every matchday with a wrap of the morning's action, as well as a look ahead to what's to come from Russia 2018.

Results today:

The hosts dominated their opening match, taking a 5-0 win in Moscow.
Source: SKY

Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia

Tomorrow's matches:

12AM: Egypt vs Uruguay
3AM: Morocco vs Iran
6AM: Portugal vs Spain
10PM: France vs Australia

