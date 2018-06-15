World Cup web chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

Source:
With the 2018 Football World Cup now well and truly underway, 1 NEWS' experts will bring you coverage of each day's biggest events.
As hosts Russia opened the tournament with a 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia this morning, the performance of opening act Robbie Williams has dominated the headlines, with the former Take That star dishing out a rude hand gesture to the global audience.
We'll be back every matchday with a wrap of the morning's action, as well as a look ahead to what's to come from Russia 2018.
Results today:
Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia
Tomorrow's matches:
12AM: Egypt vs Uruguay
3AM: Morocco vs Iran
6AM: Portugal vs Spain
10PM: France vs Australia
