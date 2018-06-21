World Cup LIVE: Uruguay take early lead against Portugal in battle for quarter-final spot after France send Argentina home

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

Cristiano Ronaldo Source: Associated Press

6:07am: 7 mins - Uruguay 1 Portugal 0

GOAL!!! And just like that, Uruguay hit the front! The deadly duo combine, with Suarez cutting in from the left, crossing the ball in for Cavani, who heads in from point blank range.

Uruguay with the early advantage.

6:06am: 6 mins - Uruguay 0 Portugal 0

First real chance for Ronaldo! He manages to get a shot away from outside the box, but Muslera saves it comfortably. Uruguay the only team to have not conceded so far this World Cup.

6:05am: 5 mins - Uruguay 0 Portugal 0

Corner for Uruguay. Torreira to take it. Godin the target but Portugal get there first to clear any danger.

6:02am: 2 mins - Uruguay 0 Portugal 0

First real chance for Portugal! Joao Mario beats Caceres, before getting a cross in from the left. Bernardo Silva - possibly the shortest man on the pitch - wins the header, but fires over the bar.

6:00am: KICKOFF - Uruguay 0 Portugal 0

We're away! Portugal get the ball rolling in our second round of 16 clash.

5:50am

Both sides in the tunnel now. Kick off around 10 minutes away.

5:30am

Right then, here are the two starting sides, no major surprises in either of them.

Uruguay (4-1-2-1-2): 1. Fernando Muslera (gk), 22. Martin Caceres, 2. José Maria Giménez, 3. Diego Godín (c), 17. Diego Laxalt, 14. Lucas Torreira, 8. Nahitan Nandez, 15. Matías Vecino, 6. Rodrigo Bentancur, 21. Edinson Cavani, 9. Luis Suárez.

Portugal (4-3-3-): 1. Rui Patricio (gk), 15. Ricardo, 3. Pepe, 6. Jose Fonte, 5. Raphael Guerreiro, 14. William Carvalho, 23. Adrien Silva, 10. Joao Mario, 11. Bernardo Silva, 7. Cristiano Ronaldo (c), 17. Goncalo Guedes.

5:25am

Good morning. So far today we've seen France become the first side to seal their spot in the quarter-finals, with Uruguay and Portugal about to play out for their fates in the next round.

It's truly a battle of the star forwards this morning, with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo up against the Uruguayan duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.