World Cup LIVE: Spain seal crucial World Cup victory over determined underdogs Iran

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

8:18am

7:55am

So, that result sends Spain top of Group B, alongside Portugal. A huge result for the 2010 Champions, now realistically only needing a point against Morocco to get through to the round of 16.

7:54am: FULLTIME - Spain 1 Iran 0

One last chance for Iran, looking for a long throw in. Spain are resolute in defence though as the ball crosses halfway to bring the match to an end. Spain get the result they need through a controversial goal being ruled out.

7:48am: 88 mins - Spain 1 Iran 0

Spain make their final change of the match, goal scorer Costa is replaced by Rodrigo.

7:42am: 82 mins - Spain 1 Iran 0

Another chance for Iran! The exact same setup from before, with Amiri the target of the cross from the left this time! He gets his head to the ball, but can't keep it down as the ball sails over the bar.

7:36am: 77 mins - Spain 1 Iran 0

Chance for Iran! A cross in from the left sees Teremi desperately trying to get his studs on the ball. He just misses though as Spain regather possession.

They manage to run up the other end where Spain win a free kick. Isco and Silva stand over it again. The right footed Isco takes it, but can't beat the wall.

7:30am: 70 mins - Spain 1 Iran 0

Another goal mouth scramble! This time in the Iran area though. A Spanish corner goes in, before Costa and Pique end up trying to bash the ball over the line for their second. The referee gives the foul - deservedly - in Iran's favour.

Elsewhere, Iniesta is replaced by Koke.

7:22am: 62 mins - Spain 1 Iran 0

Free kick for Iran now as Ramos gives away a foul, this could be their best chance to grab an equaliser. And they do equalise! Ezatolahi gets there first in the goal mouth scramble to score past de Gea - but the referee wants to check with the VAR.

He's offside! The goal won't stand. Heartbreaking moment for Iran!

7:14am: 54 mins - Spain 1 Iran 0

GOAL!!! Spain finally break through! Iniestia slips right through the Iranian defence, before finding Costa in the area. Costa turns the Iranian defence, before getting the ball to ricochet in off the defender and into the back of the net. Deserved goal for Costa and Spain there.

What can Iran muster in reply?

7:10am: 50 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

Huge chance for Spain! Carvajal belts one towards goal, before The keeper makes an incredible one handed save. The danger's not over though, as Vazquez follows up the rebound, however the Beiranvand is there to make another stunning stop and keep Spain scoreless.

7:05am: 46 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

Back underway as Iran kick off this time. However, they quickly surrender possession and Spain's search for an opener continues.

7:03am

Spain back out on the field already, no sign of Iran initally, before they eventually return. Spain seemingly unchanged after the break.

6:49am: HALFTIME - Spain 0 Iran 0

The referee brings Spain's misery to an end. Can they break through in the second half to claim a much needed win? We'll be back shortly to find out.

6:46am: 46 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

David Silva goes close in added time! His shot is deflected wide to force a corner though, Spain take it short, before Iran eventually clear the danger.

6:43am: 43 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

Isco finds David Silva in the penalty area, but Iran quickly swarm him and block the shot! Iran's gameplan going off without a hitch here as halftime approaches.

6:38am: 38 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

Iran starting to really frustrate Spain now. Even the goalkeeper is going down with what looks like cramp. Spain are starting to lose their cool here...

6:30am: 30 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

Iniesta wins a corner for Spain and Isco takes it short. The ball is crossed out to Pique at the back post, who heads it down for David Silva who can't keep his shot down! Goal kick Iran.

6:24am: 24 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

Costa is fouled right on the edge of the area for another Spain free kick, David Silva to take it. He shoots but it's straight into the grasp of the keeper.

6:20am: 20 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

Another free kick for Spain in a threatening position. Ramos stands over it - will he go for goal? He shoots, but the ball crashes into the wall. Still scoreless, Spain have now had 77 per cent of the ball.

6:16am: 16 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

Spain with a staggering 75 per cent of possession so far. Still unable to break through though as Iniesta curls one in towards Vazquez at the back post, Beiranvand does well to claim though.

6:10am: 10 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

Another free kick for Spain, David Silva and Isco stand over it. Silva takes it left footed but it beats everyone to give Iran possession. Spain have already been given eight fouls in the opening 10 minutes.

6:07am: 7 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

How quickly things change - Iran win a free kick right on the right edge of Spain's area, sending everyone forward. Spain clear the danger and look to break. Iran flee back to defend as Spain try and work an opening. Still scoreless in Kazan.

6:02am: 2 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

Iran's entire team are currently parked inside their own half. Spain dominant with possession so far, with Iniesta and Silva dictating terms. Isco tries a ball over the top for Costa, but the Iranian keeper comes with a punch to clear the danger.

6:00am: KICKOFF - Spain 0 Iran 0

Spain get this match underway as Costa passes back from the centre circle.

5:52am

Both sides make their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch in Kazan! A huge moment in Iranian football, they can book their place in the second round with a win here today.

5:40am

Right then, here are the starting XIs for this morning's final match:

Spain (4-2-3-1): 1. David de Gea (gk), 2. Dani Carvajal, 3. Gerard Pique, 15. Sergio Ramos (c), 18. Jori Alba, 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Andres Iniesta, 11. Lucas Vazquez, 22. Isco, 21. David Silva, 19. Diego Costa.

Iran (4-1-4-1): 1. Alireza Beiranvand (gk), 23. Ramin Rezaeian, 19. Majid Hosseini, 8. Morteza Pouraliganji, 3. Ehsan Hajsafi (c), 9. Omid Ebrahimi, 17. Mehdi Taremi, 6. Saeid Ezatolahi, 11. Vahid Amiri, 10. Karim Ansarifard, 20. Sardar Azmoun.

5:32am

After a morning that's seen both Portugal and Uruguay book their spots in the second round, pressure falls on 2010 champions Spain to stamp their authority over underdogs Iran.

Spain opened their tournament with a 3-3 draw against Portugal last week, while Iran snuck a 1-0 victory over Morocco to take a shock lead in Group B.