World Cup LIVE: Ronaldo strikes before halftime as Portugal take the lead over Spain in Sochi

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

The Football World Cup trophy Source: Associated Press

6:46am: Halftime - Spain 1 Portugal 2

What a half of football! Portugal start and finish with a bang, thanks to Ronaldo. Spain have dominated most of play, yet somehow find themselves a goal down. We'll be back shortly for the second half of this thrilling encounter.

6:45am: 45 mins - Spain 1 Portugal 2

GOAL!!! Portugal hit the lead once again, thanks to a shocker from De Gea! Ronaldo gets the ball on the edge of the box, turns and fires one at the keeper. De Gea gets a hand on it, but can only force the ball into the corner of his own net!

Portugal score at the beginning and the end of this first half! Two minutes of stoppage time.

6:40am: 40 mins - Spain 1 Portugal 1

Portugal starting to get back into this. William and Moutinho are edging ahead of Busquets and Koke in midfield. Spain well in front in terms of possession, but still all square in Sochi.

6:29am: 29 mins - Spain 1 Portugal 1

Free kick for Spain, right on the edge of the Portugal area. Silva and Koke both standing over it. The left-footed Silva takes it, but the ball smacks straight into the wall.

6:26am: 26 mins - Spain 1 Portugal 1

Isco hits the bar! The Spanish wizard cuts in from the left, before his shot rockets against the frame of the goal. Spain plead with the ref to check goal line technology, but the ball didn't cross the line.

All Spain right now.

6:24am: 24 mins - Spain 1 Portugal 1

GOAL!!! Spain equalise in brilliant fashion! A long ball forward sees Diego Costa outmuscle Pepe at the back, putting him one-on-one with Patricio. The striker dances through the penalty area, before firing a rocket past Patricio.

6:22am: 22 mins - Spain 0 Portugal 1

HUGE chance missed by Portugal! Bernardo Silva slips Ronaldo through in another counter attack, before the skipper finds Guedes back inside him. Guedes takes a touch when he should shoot, and loses the ball amid the uncertainty!

6:16am: 16 mins - Spain 0 Portugal 1

Spain are packed into the opposing penalty area, but Portugal now hit them on the break! Guedes and Ronaldo are up against Pique and Ramos. Guedes goes forward with the ball, and just needs to slip the pass through to Ronaldo - who'd be clean through - but he goes for the shot himself! It's blocked as the ball goes out for a throw in.

6:09am: 9 mins - Spain 0 Portugal 1

Huge chance goes begging for Spain, as David Silva volleys over the bar, no effort required from Patricio in goal for Portugal. Spain starting to dominate possession now.

6:04am: 4 mins - Spain 0 Portugal 1

PENALTY! Portugal win a penalty after just two minutes! Ronaldo goes down under the challenge from Nacho, and the referee has no hesitation in giving it!

Ronaldo up against De Gea, with the goalkeeper having a quick word beforehand! Here we go - and Ronaldo slots it straight down the middle as De Gea dives to his left!

First blood to Portugal!

6:00am: Spain 0 Portugal 0

Kick off! We're away as Spain have first use of the ball!

5:53am

Both sets of players walk out side by side, we'll have the anthems - and then kick off!

5:51am

So, it looks like both sides will start with three men in midfield. Spain will look to dominate possession, while Portugal will most likely try and play on the counter, conceeding the fact that they won't see too much of the ball early on.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play up front on his own, with Bernardo Silva and Goncalo Guedes in support on either flank. For Spain, Diego Costa starts as the lone striker, seeing him face to face with Portugal's Pepe, arguably two of the most provocative players in world football.

5:42am

The final starting XI for both sides have been confirmed:

Portugal (4-3-3): 1. Rui Patricio (gk), 21. Cedric Soares, 3. Pepe, 6. Jose Fonte, 5. Raphael Guerreiro, 8. Joao Moutinho, 14. William Carvalho, 16. Bruno Fernandes, 11. Bernardo Silva, 17. Goncalo Guedes, 7. Cristiano Ronaldo (c)

Spain (4-3-3): 1. David De Gea (gk), 4. Nacho, 3. Gerard Pique, 15. Sergio Ramos (c), 18. Jordi Alba, 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Koke, 6. Andres Iniesta, 21. David Silva, 19. Diego Costa, 22. Isco.

5:36am

So, after a morning that saw Uruguay and Iran grab 1-0 wins over Egypt and Morocco respectively, our attentions turn to the first proper heavyweight clash at this year's tournament - with European champions Portugal taking on former winners, Spain.

After a tumultuous build-up, Spain enter this match having fired manager Julen Lopetegui less than 48 hours before the start of the World Cup.