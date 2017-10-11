 

World Cup LIVE: Lionel Messi and Argentina face must win encounter against Croatia

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his third goal against Ecuador.

5:33am

We've got the final starting XIs confirmed for you now:

Argentina (4-2-3-1): 23. Willy Caballero (gk), 18. Eduardo Salvio, 2. Gabriel Mercado, 17. Nicolas Otamendi, 3. Nicolas Tagliafico, 14. Javier Mascherano, 13. Maxiliano Meza, 10. Lionel Messi (c), 8. Marcos Acuna, 19. Sergio Aguero.

Croatia (4-3-3): 23. Daniel Subasic (gk), 2. Sime Vrsaljko, 6. Dejan Lovren, 21. Domagoj Vida, 3. Ivan Strinic, 7. Ivan Rakitic, 11. Marcelo Brozovic, 10. Luka Modric (c), 18. Ante Rebic, 4. Ivan Perisic, 17. Mario Mandzukic.

5:27am

Right then, so far this morning we've seen Australia keep their hopes of progressing from Group C alive, coming back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw against Denmark. A win in their final game against Peru could see the Socceroos through, should other results go their way.

Elsewhere, France kept their place atop Group C, with 19-year old Kylian Mbappe's strike enough to earn a 1-0 win over Peru, sending the South Americans home in the process.

Up next however, we'll see a true heavyweight clash as Argentina face Croatia. Lionel Messi and his men are in desperate need of a victory, having been held to a draw in their opener against Iceland.

Croatia on the other hand, currently top Group D, emerging 2-0 winners from their first match against Nigeria.

