World Cup LIVE: Heavyweights Spain out to avoid upset against underdogs Iran in Kazan mismatch

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

Spain's Gerard Pique, second from right, scores during the Euro 2016 match between Spain and the Czech Republic

6:10am: 10 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

Another free kick for Spain, David Silva and Isco stand over it. Silva takes it left footed but it beats everyone to give Iran possession. Spain have already been given eight fouls in the opening 10 minutes.

6:07am: 7 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

How quickly things change - Iran win a free kick right on the right edge of Spain's area, sending everyone forward. Spain clear the danger and look to break. Iran flee back to defend as Spain try and work an opening. Still scoreless in Kazan.

6:02am: 2 mins - Spain 0 Iran 0

Iran's entire team are currently parked inside their own half. Spain dominant with possession so far, with Iniesta and Silva dictating terms. Isco tries a ball over the top for Costa, but the Iranian keeper comes with a punch to clear the danger.

6:00am: KICKOFF - Spain 0 Iran 0

Spain get this match underway as Costa passes back from the centre circle.

5:52am

Both sides make their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch in Kazan! A huge moment in Iranian football, they can book their place in the second round with a win here today.

5:40am

Right then, here are the starting XIs for this morning's final match:

Spain (4-2-3-1): 1. David de Gea (gk), 2. Dani Carvajal, 3. Gerard Pique, 15. Sergio Ramos (c), 18. Jori Alba, 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Andres Iniesta, 11. Lucas Vazquez, 22. Isco, 21. David Silva, 19. Diego Costa.

Iran (4-1-4-1): 1. Alireza Beiranvand (gk), 23. Ramin Rezaeian, 19. Majid Hosseini, 8. Morteza Pouraliganji, 3. Ehsan Hajsafi (c), 9. Omid Ebrahimi, 17. Mehdi Taremi, 6. Saeid Ezatolahi, 11. Vahid Amiri, 10. Karim Ansarifard, 20. Sardar Azmoun.

5:32am

After a morning that's seen both Portugal and Uruguay book their spots in the second round, pressure falls on 2010 champions Spain to stamp their authority over underdogs Iran.

Spain opened their tournament with a 3-3 draw against Portugal last week, while Iran snuck a 1-0 victory over Morocco to take a shock lead in Group B.

We'll have the final XIs for you shortly, kick off still just under half an hour away in Kazan.

