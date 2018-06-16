World Cup LIVE: France have one hand on Jules Rimmet trophy as Mbappe adds a fourth against Croatia

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup final from Moscow, Russia.

The Football World Cup trophy Source: Associated Press

4:37am: 78 mins - France 4 Croatia 2

Chance for Croatia now! Kramaric beats his man on the left, before finding Rakitic inside him. The midfielder's shot rolls agonisingly past the post. Croatia have now had 14 shots to France's seven.

4:34am: 75 mins - France 4 Croatia 2

Vrsaljko and Perisic combine down the right, but Varane clears the danger with the header. Strinic now has a go down the left, but again France clear. Vrsaljko tries to shoot from deep, but Lloris watches it out untroubled.

4:27am: 69 mins - France 4 Croatia 2

GOAL!!! Croatia get one back! Lloris is caught napping on the ball, and Mandzukic appears to close him down, blocking his attempted clearance and diverting it goalward. What a final.

4:24am: 66 mins - France 4 Croatia 1

GOAL!!! France are on FIRE! Mbappe scores a fourth for France. Hernandez comes in from the left, before finding the teenager unmarked through the middle. Mbappe takes a touch, before firing a rocket past the shellshocked Subasic. Mbappe becomes the youngest to score in a World Cup final since Pele himself!

4:18am: 60 mins - France 3 Croatia 1

GOAL!!! Surely that seals it for France! Pogba plays Mbappe down the right hand side, he cuts back in before finding Griezmann. Griezmann finds Pogba again, before his shot is blocked. The rebound falls nicely for Pogba, who lashes in the second attempt. Croatia with a mountain to climb.

4:13am: 55 mins - France 2 Croatia 1

Rakitic crosses in for Mandzukic, but Lloris comes out to punch away - only he makes a hash of it to force the ball out for a Croatian corner.

4:11am: 53 mins - France 2 Croatia 1

Pogba plays Mbappe clean through down the right and he's too quick for Strinic! Subasic saves the shot and Croatia hit back - only now there's a pitch invasion!

Slight delay in play now as the intruders a cleared. Croatia restart.

4:06am: 48 mins - France 2 Croatia 1

Chance for Croatia to start the second half! Rakitic plays Rebic through the middle, he gets a shot away and Lloris reaches out at full stretch to tip it over the bar. Corner for Croatia.

Modric takes, but the ball doesn't drop cleanly for Vida. France out of danger.

4:04am: 46 mins - France 2 Croatia 1

France get the second half started, they're now just 45 minutes away from their second ever World Cup win.

3:48am: HALFTIME - France 2 Croatia 1

What a half. Croatia have by far had the better opportunities, yet France are ahead through an own goal and a penalty. We'll be back soon for the resumption of this thrilling World Cup final.

3:45am: 45 mins - France 2 Croatia 1

Umtiti limps from the field, we're going to have three minutes of added time as Rakitic stands over the corner. He takes, but the ball misses everyone and goes behind for a goal kick.

3:44am: 44 mins - France 2 Croatia 1

Free kick for Croatia in the France half. Modric takes and finds Perisic who heads it down for Lovren, his shot hammers off Pavard and out for a corner. Umtiti turns it behind for another corner.

Rakitic takes again, but Giroud clears. Umtiti stays down for France, but Croatia play on before Pavard sends the ball out for a corner.

3:39am: 39 mins - France 2 Croatia 1

GOAL!!! Corner for France, won by Giroud. Griezmann to take again, Matuidi storms into the area but puts the header wide. France are pleading for handball against Perisic - and they have a serious claim there!

We're going to the VAR for the first time in a World Cup final. The penalty has been given and Croatia are livid! Griezmann will take the spot kick.

He goes bottom left, and he scores!!! France hit the front once again!

3:28am: 28 mins - France 1 Croatia 1

GOAL!!! Perisic breaks again, this time through the middle, but Kante takes him out. The France midfielder becomes the first player booked in the World Cup final as Croatia have a free kick.

Modric and Rakitic stand over it. Modric floats it to the far post where Vrsaljko heads to Mandzukic, who nods it back down to Perisic. The winger takes a touch before belting it home in style! Croatia are level!!!

3:21am: 21 mins - France 1 Croatia 0

Croatia with the chance to equalise from a free kick, wide on the right. Modric stands over it and curls the ball into the box, but Vida's header is over the bar.

3:19am: 19 mins - France 1 Croatia 0

GOAL!!! First real opportunity for France as Mbappe dances into the area. His attempted pullback is cleared by Vida out to Griezmann, but he's bought down by Brozovic to win France a free kick.

Griezmann to take, everyone except Kante and Lloris appear to be in the box - it's in! France open the scoring but Mandzukic has put it into his own net!

3:15am: 15 mins - France 0 Croatia 0

Perisic breaks down the left again! Croatia with a real chance now, but the cross is blocked out by Varane! France living dangerously at the moment!

3:11am: 11 mins - France 0 Croatia 0

Chance for Croatia! Rakitic goes over the top for Perisic, but the winger can't control the ball as it goes out for a goal kick. All Croatia so far.

3:08am: 8 mins - France 0 Croatia 0

Just like in their semi-final win over Belgium, France don't seem to concerned over giving away early possession. Strinic wins a throw down the left flank, and plays a one-two with Rakitic. Strinic wins a corner as Pogba blocks his attempted cross.

Modric to take, Giroud clears with a header away for another Croatia throw.

3:03am: 3 mins - France 0 Croatia 0

Perisic steals the ball from Pavard and breaks down the left. Varane and Umtiti get back to cover but Croatia have a throw in. The ball is held up by Mandzukic, before Mbappe clears any trouble for France.

3:00am: KICKOFF - France 0 Croatia 0

We're away! Croatia kick off to get the World Cup final underway!

2:52am

Both sides now in the tunnel, they'll be out onto the pitch shortly as the trophy is delivered by Phillip Lahm, who captained Germany to the title in 2014.

2:45am

Here are the final starting XIs:

France (4-2-3-1): 1. Hugo Lloris (c, gk), 2. Benjamin Pavard, 4. Raphael Varane, 5. Samuel Umtiti, 21. Lucas Hernandez, 13. N'Golo Kanté, 6. Paul Pogba, 10. Kylian Mbappe, 7. Antoine Griezmann, 14. Blaise Matuidi, 9. Olivier Giroud.

Croatia (4-3-3): 23. Danijel Subasic (gk), 2. Sime Vrsaljko, 6. Dejan Lovren, 21. Domagoj Vida, 3. Ivan Strinic, 7. Ivan Rakitic, 11. Marcelo Brozovic, 18. Ante Rebic, 10. Luka Modric (c), 4 Ivan Perisic, 17. Mario Mandzukic.

2:30am

Here we are. From 32 teams, only France and Croatia remain, both looking to get their hands on the Jules Rimmet trophy.

For Les Bleus, they'll be looking for their first trophy since 1998, while Croatia can win football's ultimate prize for the first time in their history.