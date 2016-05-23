World Cup LIVE: England look to seal quarter final spot against Colombia, Sweden eliminate Switzerland

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

6:03am: 3 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

Colombia's fullbacks providing all the width at the moment, allowing for Cuadrado and Quintero to play directly behind Falcao. England win a free kick after a foul on Sterling. They go quickly and find Trippier, but he's tackled by club teammate Davinson Sanchez.

6:00am: KICKOFF - Colombia 0 England 0

We're away in Moscow! Falcao gets the match underway.

5:59am

We've had the anthems, both sides now waiting for kickoff, Colombia will have first use of the ball.

5:53am

Both sides emerge from the tunnel, huge fan presence from each team in Moscow. Kick off less than 10 minutes away.

5:39am

Here are the teams, Colombia's worst fears realised with James failing his fitness test.

Colombia (4-3-3): 1. David Ospina (gk), 4. Santiago Arias, 13. Yerry Mina, 23. Davinson Sánchez, 17. Johan Mojica, 5. Wilmar Barrios, 6. Carlos Sánchez, 16. Jefferson Lerma, 11. Juan Cuadrado, 9. Falcao (c), 20. Juan Quintero.

England (3-1-4-2): 1. Jordan Pickford, 2. Kyle Walker, 5. John Stones, 6. Harry Maguire, 8. Jordan Henderson, 12. Kieran Trippier, 7. Jesse Lingard, 20. Dele Alli, 18. Ashley Young 10. Raheem Sterling, 9. Harry Kane (c).

5:29am

Sweden have booked their spot in the quarter-finals, leaving only one round of 16 clash left to play, England against Colombia.

Having not won a knockout game at a global tournament since 2006, England have a King Kong sized monkey on their backs.

For Colombia, James Rodriguez is a doubt with a calf injury, however that won't leave them short of attacking talent, with Radamel Falcao leading the line for his side.