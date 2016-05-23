World Cup LIVE: England out to end 52 years of hurt in first match against Tunisia

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup, from Russia.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring England's first goal in their friendly against Turkey. Source: Associated Press

6:03am: 3 mins - England 0-0 Tunisia

Tunisia have their first touch of the ball after a wayward cross from Trippier. Goalkeeper Hassen loses the ball and England have a throw in.

Henderson picks out Sterling with a ball over the top as England enter the box! Alli pulls the ball back to Lingard who has his shot blocked on the line, corner to England.

Trippier takes and Maguire heads on target, but Hassen is there to make a slightly uncomfortable save!

6:00am: KICKOFF - England 0-0 Tunisia

We're away! England start with possession as Harry Kane gets the ball rolling.

5:56am

Right then, we've just had the anthems for both sides. England and Tunisia shake hands, kick-off not far away.

5:52am

Harry Kane stands at the head of the England side in the tunnel, no sign of Tunisia just yet.

Wahbi Khazri eventually brings his side out of their changing room, both teams now waiting next to one another.

5:33am

Right then, the final XIs for each side have been confirmed:

England (3-1-4-2): 1. Jordan Pickford (gk), 2. Kyle Walker, 5. John Stones, 6. Harry Maguire, 8. Jordan Henderson, 12. Keiran Trippier, 7. Jesse Lingard, 20. Dele Alli, 18. Ashley Young, 9. Harry Kane (c), 10. Raheem Sterling.

Tunisia (4-4-1-1): 22. Mouez Hassen (gk), 11. Dylan Bronn, 2. Syam Ben Youssef, 4. Yassine Meriah, 12. Ali Maaloul, 8. Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, 17. Ellyes Skhiri, 13. Ferjani Sassi, 9. Anice Badri, 10. Wahbi Khazri, 23. Naim Slitl.

5:24am

So far this morning, Sweden have seen off South Korea, with Andreas Granqvist's penalty all that was needed to seal a 1-0 victory in Novogorad.

After that, Belgium outlined their credentials as tournament dark horses, easily dispatching Panama 3-0 in a comfortable win in Sochi.