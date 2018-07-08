World Cup LIVE: Croatia equalise against Russia in thrilling quarter-final, England send Sweden home

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

Russia celebrate after eliminating Spain at the 2018 Football World Cup Source: Associated Press

6:48am: HALFTIME - Russia 1 Croatia 1

Two minutes of time to be added on at the end of the first half. Croatia send a long ball down the right from a free kick. Russia look to start an attack, but Croatia play back to Subasic in goal. Modric finds Perisic who tries to go forwards, but the whistle goes to bring the first half to an end.

6:41am: 41 mins - Russia 1 Croatia 1

GOAL!!! Croatia do get their equaliser! Mandzukic is played down the left flank by Perisic, before he crosses back inside to Kramaric - who heads home from close range.

6:38am: 38 mins - Russia 1 Croatia 0

Croatia now desperate to equalise. Kramaric dribbles down the right, but Samedov wins the ball back. Russia look to counter, but Strinic snuffs out the danger by giving away a foul, he's booked too.

6:31am: 31 mins - Russia 1 Croatia 0

GOAL!!! Russia score and Sochi erupts! What a screamer from Denis Cheryshev! He plays a one-two with Dzyuba well outside the box, before hitting an absolute worldie that Subasic doesn't even move towards.

The ball crashes into the back of the net and the hosts take the lead against the run of play.

6:30am: 30 mins - Russia 0 Croatia 0

Chance for Croatia! Vrsaljko crosses into the box for Perisic, but the header goes wide. Russia immediately look to counter from the goal kick, but Strinic gives away a foul on the right.

Free kick for Russia. Cheryshev takes, but curls straight to Subasic in goal.

6:25am: 25 mins - Russia 0 Croatia 0

Russia appear determined to sit back as deep as they can, looking to hit Croatia on the counter. The Croatians seem fine with that plan, with Modric and Rakitic taking control of the midfield battle early on. Still scoreless in Sochi.

6:17am: 17 mins - Russia 0 Croatia 0

Free kick to Croatia right on the edge of the Russian area. Modric and Rakitic stand over it, before the captain is sent away. Rakitic to take, but the ball curls over the crossbar.

6:15am: 15 mins - Russia 0 Croatia 0

Russia look to launch a counter attack through Dzyuba, he crosses in from Golovin who looks back infield for Samedov, but Lovren is there to snuff out the attack.

6:07am: 7 mins - Russia 0 Croatia 0

Chance for Croatia now, Rebic muscles his way into the area and shoots, but Akinfeev sends it behind for a corner. Modric to take, he goes deep and Lovren meets it, the header falls to Rebic who sends it over the bar.

6:06am: 6 mins - Russia 0 Croatia 0

Another chance for Russia! Dzyuba hammers a shot against Lovren and the ball goes out for a corner. Golovin takes but Croatia defend well.

6:02am: 2 mins - Russia 0 Croatia 0

Chance for Russia! Dzyuba is played through and is on his way towards goal, but Vrsaljko does well to get there and cut out any danger, the referee raises the flag for offside against Russia though.

6:00am: KICKOFF - Russia 0 Croatia 0

Croatia get the last quarter-final moving, but Russia win the ball and look to attack straight away.

5:58am

An epic rendition of the Russian national anthem bellows out around the Sochi Olympic Stadium. The hosts are really fired up for this one!

5:53am

Russia and Croatia emerge from the tunnel. Huge support for the hosts, they came into the tournament as the lowest ranked side. Can they reach the semi-finals? Not if Croatia have anything to say about it...

5:38am

Here are the two teams:

Russia (4-2-3-1): 1. Igor Akinfeev (gk & c), 2. Mario Fernandes, 3. Ilya Kutepov, 4. Sergei Ignashevich, 13. Fyodor Kudryashov, 7. Daler Kuzyaev, 11. Roman Zobnin, 19. Alexander Samedov, 17. Aleksandr Golovin, 6. Denis Cheryshev, 22. Artyom Dzyuba.

Croatia (4-2-3-1): 23. Danijel Subasic (gk), 2. Sime Vrsaljko, 6. Dejan Lovren, 21. Domagoj Vida, 3. Ivan Strinic, 10. Luka Modric (c), 7. Ivan Rakitic, 18. Ante Rebic, 9. Andrej Kramaric, 4. Ivan Perisic, 17. Mario Mandzukic.

5:30am

France, Belgium and England have all sealed their spots in the semi-finals of this year's World Cup, and now Croatia or hosts Russia will have their chance to do the same in Sochi.

Neither side would have expected a spot in the final four at the start of this year's tournament, although both have proven they deserve to be here, Russia defeating Spain on penalties, while Crotatia did the same to Denmark.

The winner of this clash will face off with England for a spot in the World Cup final, as the Three Lions booked their tickets to the semis with a 2-0 win over Sweden earlier today.