World Cup LIVE: Croatia, Denmark level after rapid start in face off for quarter-final spot after penalty shootout sees Russia eliminate Spain

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

Luka Modric playing for Croatia in World Cup qualifying.

Source: Associated Press

Watch: Russia stun Spain in penalty shootout, book spot in World Cup quarter-finals

6:09am: 9 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

A cagey affair has taken over after such a frenetic start. Croatia dominant in possession at the moment. Free kick to Croatia right on the edge of the area after Rebic was bought down.

Rakitic and Perisic stand over it. Looks like Perisic will take, does he cross or shoot? He goes for the shot, but the ball crashes into the wall and out for a corner.

6:04am: 4 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

GOAL!!! Croatia equalise straight away! What a start to this match! Vrsjalko crosses into the box, where Dalsgaard deflects the ball straight into the path of Mandzukic, who fires a shot past Kasper Schmeichel and into the back of the net.

6:01am: 1 min - Croatia 0 Denmark 1

GOAL!!! Denmark take the lead in the first minute! A goalmouth scramble has the Croatians playing catchup. Jorgensen stabs at the ball from close range, which Subasic deflects into his own net! What a start!

6:00am: KICKOFF - Croatia 0 Denmark 0

Christian Eriksen gets things underway!

5:59am

Here we go! The fourth round of 16 match is about to get underway, Denmark to kick off.

5:51am

Both sides in the tunnel, kick off less than 10 minutes away.

5:36am

Here are the confirmed starting XIs:

Croatia (4-2-3-1): 23. Danijel Subasic (gk), 2. Sime Vrsaljko, 6. Dejan Lovren, 21. Domagoj Vida, 3. Ivan Strinic, 11. Marcelo Brozovic, 7. Ivan Rakitic, 18. Ante Rebic 10. Luka Modric (c), 4. Ivan Perisic, 17. Mario Mandzukic.

Denmark (4-3-3): 1. Kasper Schmeichel (gk), 14. Henrik Dalsgaard, 4. Simon Kjaer (c), 13. Mathias Jorgensen, 5. Jonas Knudsen, 6 Andreas Christensen, 8. Thomas Delaney, 10. Christian Eriksen, 11. Martin Braithwaite, 20. Yussuf Poulsen, 21. Andreas Cornelius. 

5:22am

Wow. Hosts Russia have stunned the footballing world this morning, eliminating 2010 champions Spain through a penalty shootout to book their quarter-final spot.

Up next, we have another all-European encounter, as Croatia take on Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod.

This side of the draw is now wide open that Spain are out, meaning that one of Russia, Denmark, Croatia, Sweden, Switzerland, England or Colombia will be in this year's World Cup final.

We'll have the final teams for you shortly.

