World Cup LIVE: Colombia equalise at the death against England, send round of 16 thriller to extra time

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

Colombia's Jefferson Lerma, and England's Harry Kane Source: Associated Press

8:29am: 112 mins - Colombia 1 England 1

Walker goes down with cramp. Kane plays Vardy through, but Barrios gets there first and clears for an England throw in. Maguire tries to find Lingard, but Mina intercepts.

8:24am: 106 mins - Colombia 1 England 1

Chance for England to start the second spell! Henderson passes over the top for Vardy, but his effort is straight at Ospina who saves. Vardy was offside regardless.

8:20am: Halftime in extra time - Colombia 1 England 1

The first half of extra time will have one added minute, all Colombia so far. Kane flicks on for Vardy, but the ball goes out to bring the first spell to an end.

8:14am: 102 mins - Colombia 1 England 1

Danny Rose preparing to come on for England, Ashley Young looking jaded. Colombia on attack as Cuadrado crosses in for Bacca. His header is blocked by Walker and Colombia have a corner.

Cuadrado to take again, but this time the header is wide as Mina and Sanchez impede each other.

8:06am: 94 mins - Colombia 1 England 1

England free kick and Young fires it into the area. Mina wins the header and Colombia look to break, England win the ball back though.

Trippier wins a throw in, but Dier gives away a free kick for a challenge on Bacca.

8:03am: 91 mins - Colombia 1 England 1

Extra time begins, and England have the ball. Colombia will fancy their chances if they can take it to penalties.

7:58am: End of regulation time - Colombia 1 England 1

That's the end of the second half. This match will be decided in extra time.

7:55am: 90+3 mins - Colombia 1 England 1

GOAL!!! Huge chance for Colombia! Uribe earns a corner and Pickford makes a massive save. Corner for Colombia. Cuadrado takes and Yerry Mina heads home! Colombia are level, we're surely going to extra time.

7:52am: 90 mins - Colombia 0 England 1

Colombia throwing the kitchen sink at England here. Five minutes of added time to be played.

7:49am: 88 mins - Colombia 0 England 1

Raheem Sterling is off for England, Jamie Vardy is on. Colombia bring on Luis Muriel - another striker.

7:47am: 86 mins - Colombia 0 England 1

Colombia searching desperately for an equaliser. Mojica crosses from the left and finds Falcao, but his header is over the bar.

7:44am: 83 mins - Colombia 0 England 1

Walker makes a mistake in possession and Colombia are in! Three on three at the back as Bacca finds Cuadrado, but his shot is nowhere near on target! Colombia's best chance wasted.

7:42am: 80 mins - Colombia 0 England 1

Kane is bought down by Barrios just over halfway. Eric Dier about to come on for England, replaces Dele Alli. England looking to seal the game here. Into the final 10 minutes here.

7:39am: 78 mins - Colombia 0 England 1

England counter through Sterling, he finds Lingard who charges into the box. He's one on one, but Sanchez makes a last ditch tackle, Lingard appeals for a penaly, but nothing given by the ref.

7:36am: 75 mins - Colombia 0 England 1

Free kick on the left after Kane is taken out, Trippier and Young stand over it. Young takes it, but there's too much on it for Kane. Colombia goal kick.

7:34am: 74 mins - Colombia 0 England 1

Barrios lofts forward for Bacca, but Maguire wins the header, and the ball. Henderson tries to go over the top for Sterling, but the England man is judged to have fouled Barrios in the process. England win the ball back through Walker, and Lingard is played through, he tries to find Kane, but Davinson Sanchez sees the ball out for a corner.

Young takes, but Maguire's header hits the roof of the net.

7:30am: 69 mins - Colombia 0 England 1

England win a throw in through Tripper in the Colombian half. Lingard loses the ball and Colombia counter, but Young wins it back. England on the charge now as Young crosses, but there's no one in the box.

Young goes down, and stays down. Arias has collided with him after the cross was put in. Arias has already been booked, but this would be a very harsh sending off. Young limps off for treatment.

7:26am: 65 mins - Colombia 0 England 1

Falcao and Bacca are both booked, five Colombians with yellows to their name. The Colombians are starting to lose the plot here.

7:25am: 64 mins - Colombia 0 England 1

Colombia bringing on another striker, Carlos Bacca enters the fray in place of Jefferson Lima. Free kick for England wide on the left. Young to take. He goes to the back post where Maguire meets it. The ball goes out to Tripper who crosses in from the right, but Alli's header goes over the bar.

7:21am: 60 mins - Colombia 0 England 1

Colombia look to respond straight away. A free kick for a foul on Falcao from Stones sees Davinson Sanchez with the ball in the area. Henderson clears.

7:19am: 58 mins - Colombia 0 England 1

GOAL!!! Kane to take the penalty, up against David Ospina, club rivals for Tottenham and Arsenal respectively. More pushing and shoving, Colombia are miffed about the decision, Henderson is booked for his protests.

Kane runs up, and he scores. England take the lead through their skipper.

7:15am: 55 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

Free kick for England after Arias brings down Kane in the air. Yellow card for Arias. Young and Lingard stand over the ball. Young takes it but Sanchez turns it behind for a corner.

More pushing and shoving in the box. Trippier takes but the referee's given a penalty! Carlos Sanchez tackles Kane in the box. England can score from the spot.

7:12am: 51 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

Colombia dominant in possession to start the second half. England try to work the ball into the Colombian box, but Sanchez steps in and starts a counter.

Barrios plays a through ball, but no one's on the end of it.

7:06am: 46 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

England get the second half underway.

7:04am

England emerge from their changing room, there doesn't appear to be any changes after the break. Captain Falcao leads a huddle of his players for Colombia. Second half to begin shortly.

6:50am: HALFTIME - Colombia 0 England 0

That's halftime. Scoreless opening spell for both sides, we'll be back after the break for the second half of this final round of 16 clash.

6:47am: 45+2 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

Into injury time in the first half and Lingard has a chance, shooting over the bar. Dele Alli stays down for England. He's been battling injury coming into this match, and leaves the field for treatment.

6:41am: 41 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

Kane is bought down by Lerma right in front of the Colombian area. Free kick to England in a brilliant position. Again, Young and Tripper stand over it. It looks like Trippier's to take. He has to shoot from here, there's a bit of a scuffle in the box and Henderson goes down. He's been headbutted by Barrios! It's just a yellow.

Trippier takes, but his shot just curls wide of the goal!

6:37am: 37 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

Colombia beginning to dominate possession. However, Falcao is having a hard time up against England's three centre backs. Maguire makes a run forward, he gets the ball to Henderson who chips over the top for Kane, but there's too much pace on the ball.

Goal kick Colombia.

6:31am: 31 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

Trippier and Falcao come together after a foul on the Colombian captain. The referee and players intervene to separate, Colombia have a free kick. Quintero takes but England counter. Sterling dribbles but is dispossesed in the area.

6:27am: 27 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

Free kick for England after Carlos Sanchez brings down Alli. Young to take it. Maguire challenges Mina for the ball, it goes out for a corner.

Trippier to take now. Mina rises and clears.

6:22am: 22 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

Colombia now seeming to dominate possession. Cuadrado's shot is blocked by Maguire, but the rebound falls to Falcao! He can't get a shot away though.

6:16am: 16 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

Huge chance for England! Trippier beats his man on the right flank, crossing in for Kane, but his header is over the bar.

6:13am: 13 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

Sterling wins a free kick after being monstered by Mina. Young and Trippier stand over it. Colombia clear but the ball falls to Sterling again, his shot is blocked by Sanchez.

6:10am: 10 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

Corner to England after some interplay between Young and Sterling. Young to take, the ball comes in, but Stones is penalised for an off the ball challenge on Lerma.

6:08am: 8 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

Corner for England, Trippier to take. Mina clears and Colombia counter! Arias and Quintero combine down the right flank but Lingard is back to defend.

6:06am: 6 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

England look to play out from the back. Henderson plays Sterling through, but Mina gives away a free kick right on the edge of the box. Ashley Young to take. He whips the ball in but Ospina punches. Trippier has the ball and puts a cross in, but Mina sees it out for a corner.

Young to take, but Ospina claims again.

6:03am: 3 mins - Colombia 0 England 0

Colombia's fullbacks providing all the width at the moment, allowing for Cuadrado and Quintero to play directly behind Falcao. England win a free kick after a foul on Sterling. They go quickly and find Trippier, but he's tackled by club teammate Davinson Sanchez.

6:00am: KICKOFF - Colombia 0 England 0

We're away in Moscow! Falcao gets the match underway.

5:59am

We've had the anthems, both sides now waiting for kickoff, Colombia will have first use of the ball.

5:53am

Both sides emerge from the tunnel, huge fan presence from each team in Moscow. Kick off less than 10 minutes away.

5:39am

Here are the teams, Colombia's worst fears realised with James failing his fitness test.

Colombia (4-3-3): 1. David Ospina (gk), 4. Santiago Arias, 13. Yerry Mina, 23. Davinson Sánchez, 17. Johan Mojica, 5. Wilmar Barrios, 6. Carlos Sánchez, 16. Jefferson Lerma, 11. Juan Cuadrado, 9. Falcao (c), 20. Juan Quintero.

England (3-1-4-2): 1. Jordan Pickford, 2. Kyle Walker, 5. John Stones, 6. Harry Maguire, 8. Jordan Henderson, 12. Kieran Trippier, 7. Jesse Lingard, 20. Dele Alli, 18. Ashley Young 10. Raheem Sterling, 9. Harry Kane (c).

5:29am

Sweden have booked their spot in the quarter-finals, leaving only one round of 16 clash left to play, England against Colombia.

Having not won a knockout game at a global tournament since 2006, England have a King Kong sized monkey on their backs.

For Colombia, James Rodriguez is a doubt with a calf injury, however that won't leave them short of attacking talent, with Radamel Falcao leading the line for his side.