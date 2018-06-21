World Cup LIVE: Cavani double sees Portugal fall behind in battle for quarter-final spot after France send Argentina home

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

Cristiano Ronaldo Source: Associated Press

7:40am: 81 mins - Uruguay 2 Portugal 1

Corner for Portugal after Bernardo Silva's cross is sent out by Rodriguez. Again, Portugal go short, Uruguay snuff out the danger though.

7:33am: 74 mins - Uruguay 2 Portugal 1

Portugal really going for it now, Andre Silva comes on for Guedes. Cavani's injury sees him replaced by Christian Stuani.

7:29am: 70 mins - Uruguay 2 Portugal 1

Huge miss for Portugal! A mix up at the back sees Muslera off his line, before failing to get the ball, dropping to Bernardo Silva who has an empty net to aim at. His shot goes over the bar though.

Elsewhere, Cavani limps from the pitch, aided by Ronaldo.

7:20am: 61 mins - Uruguay 2 Portugal 1

GOAL!!! Uruguay strike back, and its Cavani at the double! A goal kick sees Pepe miss the header after having just scored, Bentancur seizes on the lose ball, threading it through for Cavani, who produces an exquisite finish into the corner.

7:14am: 55 mins - Uruguay 1 Portugal 1

GOAL!!! Portugal equalise! Pepe with the goal, Uruguay concede their first goal in 2018. A short corner sees Gurreiro cross into the area, for Pepe to tower above everyone and head past a wrong-footed Muslera.

7:04am: 46 mins - Uruguay 1 Portugal 0

Both sides back out for the second spell. Can Portugal fight their way back into this one?

6:47am: HALFTIME - Uruguay 1 Portugal 0

That's the end of the first spell. It's all been Uruguay at the moment. Ronaldo hasn't even had a touch inside the Uruguay area. Diego Godin and co. doing their job to keep the Portugal captain quiet after Suarez and Cavani put Uruguay in front.

We'll be back soon for the second half of this second round of 16 clash.

6:46am: 45+1 mins - Uruguay 1 Portugal 0

Suarez is down with what looks like a blow to the head. Replays show an elbow from Guerreiro. The ball's gone out for a Portugal corner. Suarez leaves the pitch for treatment. Portugal go short with the corner.

The cross goes in for Pepe and Ronaldo, but again Muslera is there to claim the ball.

6:39am: 39 mins - Uruguay 1 Portugal 0

Portugal happy to keep the ball in wide areas. Silva crosses in for Guedes, but Godin gets there first to head the danger away.

6:32am: 32 mins - Uruguay 1 Portugal 0

Free kick for Portugal right on the edge of the Uruguay area. Ronaldo stands over it, he takes and the ball crashes straight into the Uruguay wall. Torreira manages to clear with a bicycle kick.

6:25am: 25 mins - Uruguay 1 Portugal 0

Free kick for Portugal, wide on the right. Mario to take, the ball misses everyone as Pepe and Fonte both fail to get a touch.

6:22am: 22 mins - Uruguay 1 Portugal 0

Free kick to Uruguay after Suarez is taken down on the break. This is a fair distance out, but with Suarez standing over the ball, anything is possible.

He goes low with the shot, but Patricio dives to his left to make a brilliant save.

6:15am: 15 mins - Uruguay 1 Portugal 0

Portugal trying to force the play now. The two Silvas, Bernardo and Adrien combine down the right as Porgual look to hold the ball. Carvalho tries a shot, but Giminez blocks. The ball is crossed in for Ronaldo, but Muslera claims.

6:07am: 7 mins - Uruguay 1 Portugal 0

GOAL!!! And just like that, Uruguay hit the front! The deadly duo combine, with Suarez cutting in from the left, crossing the ball in for Cavani, who heads in from point blank range.

Uruguay with the early advantage.

6:06am: 6 mins - Uruguay 0 Portugal 0

First real chance for Ronaldo! He manages to get a shot away from outside the box, but Muslera saves it comfortably. Uruguay the only team to have not conceded so far this World Cup.

6:05am: 5 mins - Uruguay 0 Portugal 0

Corner for Uruguay. Torreira to take it. Godin the target but Portugal get there first to clear any danger.

6:02am: 2 mins - Uruguay 0 Portugal 0

First real chance for Portugal! Joao Mario beats Caceres, before getting a cross in from the left. Bernardo Silva - possibly the shortest man on the pitch - wins the header, but fires over the bar.

6:00am: KICKOFF - Uruguay 0 Portugal 0

We're away! Portugal get the ball rolling in our second round of 16 clash.

5:50am

Both sides in the tunnel now. Kick off around 10 minutes away.

5:30am

Right then, here are the two starting sides, no major surprises in either of them.

Uruguay (4-1-2-1-2): 1. Fernando Muslera (gk), 22. Martin Caceres, 2. José Maria Giménez, 3. Diego Godín (c), 17. Diego Laxalt, 14. Lucas Torreira, 8. Nahitan Nandez, 15. Matías Vecino, 6. Rodrigo Bentancur, 21. Edinson Cavani, 9. Luis Suárez.

Portugal (4-3-3-): 1. Rui Patricio (gk), 15. Ricardo, 3. Pepe, 6. Jose Fonte, 5. Raphael Guerreiro, 14. William Carvalho, 23. Adrien Silva, 10. Joao Mario, 11. Bernardo Silva, 7. Cristiano Ronaldo (c), 17. Goncalo Guedes.

5:25am

Good morning. So far today we've seen France become the first side to seal their spot in the quarter-finals, with Uruguay and Portugal about to play out for their fates in the next round.

It's truly a battle of the star forwards this morning, with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo up against the Uruguayan duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.