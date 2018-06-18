World Cup LIVE: Brazil double lead in quest to seal round of 16 spot after defending champions Germany eliminated at the first hurdle

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Football World Cup from Russia.

There was some controversy about Steven Zuber's equaliser for the Swiss. Source: Associated Press

7:54am: FULLTIME - Serbia 0 Brazil 2, Switzerland 2 Costa Rica 2

That's fulltime in Moscow, Brazil take the win and top spot in the group with a 2-0 win to set up a round of 16 clash with Mexico. Serbia are going home.

Fulltime in Novgorod as well. All square between Switzerland and Costa Rica. Switzerland will face Sweden.

7:50am: 90 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 2, Switzerland 2 Costa Rica 2

Penalty! Zakaria brings down Campbell inside the Swiss area, and Costa Rica have a chance to equalise from the spot. It'll be Bryan Ruiz to take it, and he slots it home off the back of Sommer!

7:45am: 88 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 2, Switzerland 2 Costa Rica 1

GOAL!!! Switzerland hit the front once again. A cross into the box from Zakaria sees Drmic fire away a first time shot into the back of the net. That should Switzerland's spot in the next round, but they'll finish second to Brazil on goal difference.

7:44am: 87 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 2, Switzerland 1 Costa Rica 1

Stojkovic is having a blinder in goal for Serbia. Again he denies Neymar with one hand from close range.

7:37am: 79 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 2, Switzerland 1 Costa Rica 1

Serbia now throwing everything forward at Brazil. They know that they need to at least get something from this game to have even the slightest chance of going through to the next round.

7:25am: 68 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 2, Switzerland 1 Costa Rica 1

GOAL!!! Brazil add another, and its Thiago Silva who scores it. A corner from Neymar sees Silva rise above the Serbian defence and fires a rocket header into the net. That should be enough for Brazil to top the group.

7:23am: 66 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 1, Switzerland 1 Costa Rica 1

Brazil made another change, goal scorer Paulinho is off, Fernandinho comes on. Interestingly, Serbia have had more shots than Brazil so far in this match.

7:19am: 62 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 1, Switzerland 1 Costa Rica 1

Huge chance wasted by Serbia! A cross into the box finds the head of Mitrovic, but his attempt at goal manages to go straight into the hands of a greatful Allison.

7:12am: 55 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 1, Switzerland 1 Costa Rica 1

GOAL!!! Costa Rica equalise. A corner whipped in from Campbell sees Waston rise above the Swiss defence and head home. It leaves Brazil outright top of the group.

7:07am: 50 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 1, Switzerland 1 Costa Rica 0

Chance for Switzerland to double their lead as Ricardo Rodriguez hammers a volley goalwards, the ball again won't dip to sail out for a goal kick.

7:03am: 46 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 1, Switzerland 1 Costa Rica 0

Both matches back underway in Russia, who'll come out on top?

7:01am

We're all ready to go for the second half of both matches. As things stand, Brazil will face Mexico in the second round, while Switzerland have Sweden.

Those fixtures could change though, with a lot of football to be played.

6:47am: HALFTIME - Serbia 0 Brazil 1, Switzerland 1 Costa Rica 0

Into injury time in the first half and Neymar looks to curl one after a back heel from Filipe Luis plays him through. The superstar can't get the ball to dip in time though as Serbia escape.

Halftime goes for Switzerland against Costa Rica, followed by Brazil and Serbia.

6:42am: 42 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 1, Switzerland 1 Costa Rica 0

Serbia have a corner as they look to try and get back into this game, and out of the group. Brazil have no issue in clearing the danger though.

6:36am: 36 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 1, Switzerland 1 Costa Rica 0

GOAL!!! Brazil take the lead now! A cheeky ball over the top from Coutinho has Stojkovic unsure whether to come or go. He chooses to rush out, but Paulinho gets a toe on the ball to lift it over the oncoming keeper and put it into the empty net.

Brazil now back to the top of the group.

6:31am: 31 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 0, Switzerland 1 Costa Rica 0

GOAL!!! And just like that this group has changed. Switzerland break the deadlock against Costa Rica, with Dzemaili hammering home from close range after a scramble in the box.

Switzerland now top of the group, Brazil second.

6:30am: 30 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 0, Switzerland 0 Costa Rica 0

Huge chance for Brazil! Gabriel Jesus is clean through one on one, before cutting back inside onto his right foot. He gets the shot away but Stojkovic is firm to deny the young striker.

As things stand, Brazil will top the group, Switzerland to finish second on goal difference.

6:25am: 25 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 0, Switzerland 0 Costa Rica 0

Neymar fires a stinging shot at the Serbian goal, but Stojkovic makes a brilliant save with his left hand to force the ball away from danger. Gabriel Jesus is down injured.

6:21am: 21 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 0, Switzerland 0 Costa Rica 0

Brazil have their first corner. Willian stands over it and plays it short to Coutinho. Serbia win the ball and look to break through Costic. Serbia look to go over the top, but Miranda is there to snuff the danger out. Both matches still scoreless.

6:15am: 15 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 0, Switzerland 0 Costa Rica 0

First real chance for Serbia, Kostic volleys but his shot is blocked to win a corner. Kolarov takes and aims for Mitrovic in the box, but Brazil clear. Both matches scoreless.

6:10am: 10 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 0, Switzerland 0 Costa Rica 0

Brazil starting to play some really beautiful stuff here, with Neymar, Casemiro and Coutinho exchanging a series of passes trying to break the Serbian line.

Marcelo has had to leave the field injured with Filipe Luis his replacement.

6:07am: 7 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 0, Switzerland 0 Costa Rica 0

Elsewhere in this group, Costa Rica have had three shots on the Swiss goal already. Serbia cross into the Brazilian box, but Miranda clears. Both games scoreless.

6:05am: 5 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 0, Switzerland 0 Costa Rica 0

Another chance for Brazil, Neymar slips Jesus through one on one, but Stojkovic makes a brilliant save, Willian is there for the follow up, but he's offside. All one way traffic right now.

6:02am: 2 mins - Serbia 0 Brazil 0, Switzerland 0 Costa Rica 0

First chance for Brazil. Neymar works the ball into the box before getting the pass away to Coutinho, who shoots but Serbia are back in numbers to block the shot.

6:00am: KICKOFF - Serbia 0 Brazil 0, Switzerland 0 Costa Rica 0

We're away! Brazil get things going.

5:57am

The Brazil national anthem is epic. You can't hear the music over the PA system, the fans are chanting that loud. The recorded version stops and the fans carry on with another verse. That is some serious national pricde.

Kick off not far away.

5:50am

All four sets of players in the tunnel, both kick offs around 10 minutes away.

5:44am

Here are the final starting XIs for both matches:

SERBIA v BRAZIL

Serbia (4-2-3-1): 1. Vladimir Stojkovic (gk), 2. Antonio Rukavina, 15. Nikola Milenkovic, 13. Milos Veljkovic, 11. Aleksandar Kolarov (c), 20. Sergej Milinkovic-Savicm 21. Nemanja Matic, 10. Dusan Tadic, 22. Adem Ljajic, 17. Filip Kostic, 9. Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Brazil (4-3-3): 1. Alisson (gk), 22. Fagner, 2. Thiago Silva, 3. Miranda (c), 12. Marcelo, 15. Paulinho, 5. Casemiro, 11. Philippe Coutinho, 19. Willian, 9. Gabriel Jesus, 10. Neymar.

SWITZERLAND v COSTA RICA

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): 1. Yann Sommer (gk), 2. Stephan Lichtsteiner (c), 22. Fabian Schär, 5. Manuel Akanji, 13. Ricardo Rodríguez, 11. Valon Behrami, 10. Granit Xhaka, 23. Xherdan Shaqiri, 15. Blerim Dzemaili, 7. Breel Embolo, 18. Mario Gavranovic.

Costa Rica (3-4-2-1): 1. Keylor Navas (gk, c), 2. Nhlanhla Zwane, 3. Giancarlo Gonzalez, 19. Kendall Waston, 16. Cristian Gamboa, 5. Celso Borges, 20. David Guzman, 8. Bryan Oviedo 9. Daniel Colindres, 10. Bryan Ruiz, 12 Joel Campbell.

5:35am

What. A. Morning! So far today, we've seen Sweden and Mexico finish first and second in Group F respectively, while 2014 champions Germany are on the plane home, losing 2-0 to South Korea to finish bottom of the group.

However, we're not done just yet, with Group E to be decided right now.

Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia all have a realistic chance of qualifying, but it's yet to be seen in what order they'll finish in.

Serbia and Brazil go head-to-head in Moscow, while Switzerland face Costa Rica in Novgorod.