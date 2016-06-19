 

World Cup LIVE: Belgium's golden generation take on Japan, with winner to face Brazil in quarter-finals

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup, from Russia.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, center, celebrates with the supporters after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2016 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Ireland at the Nouveau Stade in Bordeaux, France, Saturday, June 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, center, celebrates with the supporters after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2016 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Ireland.

Source: Associated Press

6:00am: KICKOFF - Belgium 0 Japan 0

We're away as Belgium get the game rolling in Rostov.

5:54am

Both sides out on the pitch for the anthems. Belgium are considered the home side, so they'll be up first. Followed by Japan.

5:34am

Here are the starting XIs:

Belgium (3-4-2-1): 1. Thibaut Courtois (gk), 2. Toby Alderweireld, 4. Vincent Kompany, 5. Jan Vertonghen, 15. Thomas Meunier, 7. Kevin De Bruyne, 6. Axel Witsel, 11. Yannick Carrasco, 14. Dries Mertens, 10. Eden Hazard (c), 9. Romelu Lukaku.

Japan (4-2-3-1): 1. Eiji Kawashima (gk), 19. Hiroki Sakaim 22. Maya Yoshida, 3. Gen Shoji, 5. Yuto Nagatomo, 17. Makoto Hasebe (c), 7. Gaku Shibasaki, 8. Genki Haraguchi, 10. Shinji Kagawa, 14. Takashi Inui, 15. Yuya Osako.

5:25am

Already this morning, Brazil have advanced through to the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Mexico in Samara, up next we'll see the last remaining Asian side Japan face off against tournament dark horses Belgium.

The two sides face one another in Rostov, looking to seal their spot against Brazil in the next round.

For Belgium, this could be the last time we see the 'golden generation' in action, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Vincent Kompany and co. all looking to lead Brazil to glory.

Japan have already stunned Colombia in this tournament, but they'll be targeting a huge scalp up against a Belgium side at the peak of their powers in Rostov.

We'll have the final starting XIs for you shortly.

