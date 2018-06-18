 

World Cup LIVE: Belgium take early lead in quarter-final clash against Brazil, France defeat Uruguay to seal semi spot

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 filer, Brazil's Neymar controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Japan at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

Neymar.

Source: Associated Press

6:24am: 24 mins - Brazil 0 Belgium 1

Corner for Belgium, De Bruyne to take. He's had an absolute shocker though, sending it curling away from the area, and Brazil regain possession.

6:20am: 20 mins - Brazil 0 Belgium 1

Coutinho tries one of his trademark rockets from distance, but Courtois is up to the task and claims the ball.

6:13am: 13 mins - Brazil 0 Belgium 1

GOAL!!! Corner for Belgium now, plenty of big men in the area. Chadli to take, and its in! Kompany flicks it straight onto Fernandinho and he puts it past his own keeper! The 11th own goal of the tournament sees Belgium take the lead in Kazan.

6:11am: 11 mins - Brazil 0 Belgium 0

Another Brazil corner, Willian to take. He finds Paulinho unmarked, but the shot is miscued. Belgium's defence looking shaky at the moment.

6:09am: 9 mins - Brazil 0 Belgium 0

Marcelo wins a corner down the left flank, Brazil's first of the match. Miranda flicks on for Thiago Silva but he's hit the post! Belgium counter now, Lukaku finds De Bruyne in the box, he passes back to Hazard to shoot, but the shot is blocked.

6:07am: 7 mins - Brazil 0 Belgium 0

Belgium looking silky on the ball, De Bruyne sends a cross field ball over the top for Meunier to head back to Lukaku, but Brazil intercept. Neymar goes down easily under the challenge from Fellaini.

6:03am: 3 mins - Brazil 0 Belgium 0

De Bruyne gets the ball from his club teammate Fernandhinho, getting a shot away on the edge of the area. Allison watches it go wide though.

6:00am: KICKOFF - Brazil 0 Belgium 0

We're away in the second quarter-final! Brazil get the ball rolling in Kazan.

5:51am

Both sides in the tunnel, kick off around 10 minutes away.

5:27am

Here are the final starting sides, with both teams making two changes from their round of 16 wins:

Brazil (4-3-3): 1. Allison (gk), 22. Fagner, 2. Thiago Silva, 3. Miranda (c), 12. Marcelo, 15. Paulinho, 17. Fernandinho, 11. Philippe Coutinho, 19. Willian, 9. Gabriel Jesus, 10. Neymar.

Belgium (3-4-3): 1. Thibaut Courtois (gk), 2. Toby Alderweireld, 4. Vincent Kompany, 5. Jan Vertonghen, 15. Thomas Meunier, 6. Axel Witsel, 8. Marouane Fellaini, 22. Nacer Chadli 7. Kevin De Bruyne, 9. Romelu Lukaku, 10. Eden Hazard (c).

5:19am

France have become the first side through to this year's semi-finals, defeating Uruguay 2-0 in Nizhny Novgorod, now we'll see who'll be their opponents, as Brazil and Belgium face off in Kazan.

Neither of these sides have looked at their best so far this tournament, however both pack enough star power to put on an absolute thriller here today.

For Belgium, three of their last four meetings against South American opposition have resulted in defeat, while Brazil have been eliminated by a European side in the last three editions of the World Cup - meaning we should be in for a cracker.

We'll have the final starting XIs for you shortly.

