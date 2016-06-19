World Cup LIVE: Belgium equalise against Japan, winner to face Brazil in quarter-finals

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup, from Russia.

7:43am: 85 mins - Belgium 2 Japan 2

Brilliant double save from Kawashima! A cross across sees Chadli head at the keeper - he keeps it out. The ball drops to to Lukaky but again the keeper saves.

7:41am: 83 mins - Belgium 2 Japan 2

Nagatomo runs down the left, slipping the ball through to Honda, but his shot is blocked by Kompany.

7:38am: 80 mins - Belgium 2 Japan 2

Corner to Belgium, won by De Bruyne. Kompany wins the first header, but Japan clear for another corner. De Bruyne again, and they go short. No communication between De Bruyne and Hazard as the ball goes out for a goal kick.

7:35am: 77 mins - Belgium 2 Japan 2

Sakai runs from right back, and crosses into the area, Kompany clears as far as Kagawa who takes a touch instead of shooting! Belgium manage to clear the danger after a scare.

7:32am: 74 mins - Belgium 2 Japan 2

GOAL!!! Belgium surge forward. Hazard dribbles into the area, before finding De Bruyne on the edge of the box, he shoots but the ball clatters out for a corner. Hazard to take. Japan clear, but Hazard has the ball. He crosses in and Fellaini is there to score!

7:26am: 68 mins - Belgium 1 Japan 2

GOAL!!! Corner for Belgium, De Bruyne takes it and Kawashima punches. A scuffed clearance from Japan falls to Vertonghen - who somehow heads past Kawashima to score! Belgium not done just yet!

7:20am: 62 mins - Belgium 0 Japan 2

Huge chance wasted for Belgium! Meunier darts down the wing, crossing in for Lukaku - who can't get his header on target.

7:17am: 59 mins - Belgium 0 Japan 2

Corner for Japan as Witsel heads Haraguchi's cross behind. Shibasaki takes, but Lukaku heads away.

7:09am: 51 mins - Belgium 0 Japan 2

GOAL!!! Oh my word - what is happening here! Japan double their lead through an absolute rocket from Inui! Kagawa brings the ball down out of the air, before Inui takes a touch and belts home from outside the box. Belgium with a mountain to climb now.

7:05am: 47 mins - Belgium 0 Japan 1

GOAL!!! Japan break the deadlock! A terrible mistake at the back from Vertonghen sees Haraguchi through on goal. He cuts back inside before getting a shot away into the bottom right corner of the net.

7:03am: 46 mins - Belgium 0 Japan 0

Right then, Japan get the second half underway in Rostov.

7:01am

Japan have a lengthy team talk before running back out onto the pitch for the second half, can they cause another huge upset here?

6:46am: HALFTIME - Belgium 0 Japan 0

That's the end of the first half. Japan the more impressive of the two sides it has to be said. Belgium to their credit though, have weathered the storm, and will be back in the second half to try and book their spot against Brazil in the next round.

6:44am: 44 mins - Belgium 0 Japan 0

Huge chance for Japan! Nagatomo crosses into the box, and Osako appears to get a touch that completely wrong-foots Courtois, he fumbles the ball but gets back to prevent an own goal.

6:41am: 41 mins - Belgium 0 Japan 0

Free kick for Belgium. De Bruyne to take, he aims for Kompany but Japan hold firm. Belgium starting to come alive now, dominating possession towards the end of the half.

6:31am: 31 mins - Belgium 0 Japan 0

Chance for Japan now! Kagawa slinks into the box, before flicking a ball out the back for Nagatomo. He crosses to Inui, but the header is straight into the grasp of Courtois.

6:25am: 25 mins - Belgium 0 Japan 0

Huge chance for Belgium! Mertens crosses into the box for Lukaku, but he can't control the ball! The keeper claims to end Belgium's hopes of opening the scoring.

6:21am: 21 mins - Belgium 0 Japan 0

Another corner for Belgium. De Bruyne stands over it, he plays it low looking for Mertens, it misses everyone and Japan clear.

6:17am: 17 mins - Belgium 0 Japan 0

Belgium have a corner after Lukaku's shot is turned behind. De Bruyne takes and finds company, who can't get his effort on target.

6:14am: 14 mins - Belgium 0 Japan 0

Hazard races through the middle, before Mertens finds Carrasco on the left flank. The Japan defence holds firm to deny Belgium though.

6:11am: 11 mins - Belgium 0 Japan 0

Lukaku makes a run down the right, before pulling the ball back to Mertens. He finds De Bruyne, before Mertens makes a run into the area. De Bruyne chips over the Japan defence, but the ball has too much pace for Mertens to control it, going out for a goal kick.

6:07am: 7 mins - Belgium 0 Japan 0

Japan dominant in possession in the opening minutes. Chance for the Blue Samurai, as Inui is played through down the left, his cross is cleared by Alderweireld though.

6:00am: KICKOFF - Belgium 0 Japan 0

We're away as Belgium get the game rolling in Rostov.

5:54am

Both sides out on the pitch for the anthems. Belgium are considered the home side, so they'll be up first. Followed by Japan.

5:34am

Here are the starting XIs:

Belgium (3-4-2-1): 1. Thibaut Courtois (gk), 2. Toby Alderweireld, 4. Vincent Kompany, 5. Jan Vertonghen, 15. Thomas Meunier, 7. Kevin De Bruyne, 6. Axel Witsel, 11. Yannick Carrasco, 14. Dries Mertens, 10. Eden Hazard (c), 9. Romelu Lukaku.

Japan (4-2-3-1): 1. Eiji Kawashima (gk), 19. Hiroki Sakaim 22. Maya Yoshida, 3. Gen Shoji, 5. Yuto Nagatomo, 17. Makoto Hasebe (c), 7. Gaku Shibasaki, 8. Genki Haraguchi, 10. Shinji Kagawa, 14. Takashi Inui, 15. Yuya Osako.

5:25am

Already this morning, Brazil have advanced through to the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Mexico in Samara, up next we'll see the last remaining Asian side Japan face off against tournament dark horses Belgium.

The two sides face one another in Rostov, looking to seal their spot against Brazil in the next round.

For Belgium, this could be the last time we see the 'golden generation' in action, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Vincent Kompany and co. all looking to lead Brazil to glory.

Japan have already stunned Colombia in this tournament, but they'll be targeting a huge scalp up against a Belgium side at the peak of their powers in Rostov.