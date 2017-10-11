Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his third goal against Ecuador. Source: Associated Press

7:49am: 91 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 3

GOAL!!! Pavon beats three Croatian defenders, before getting a shot away, but Strinic is there to block! Corner for Argentina. They take but Croatia counter! They're three on two in the Argentina area as Rakitic shoots! Caballero saves, but parries straight to Kovacic! Kovacic passes back to Rakitic - who shoots again with Caballero off the line, Croatia have a third and that's that for Argentina!

7:43am: 86 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 2

Free kick for Croatia, as Rakitic draws a foul from Otamendi. Rakitic to take it right footed, and he hits the bar! Argentina lucky to survive there.

7:38am: 80 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 2

GOAL!!! That should seal Croatia's win! Luka Modric has absolutely belted one home, from outside the box! Messi and co are on their last legs now - they'll need some favours to even get out of the group now.

7:34am: 77 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 1

Messi and Dybala combine nicely down Argentina's right hand side, but the ref stops play because Rakitic is staying down injured! Argentina are furious after their attack was stopped, Rakitic leaving the field.

7:31am: 74 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 1

Messi draws a foul from Strnic and he's not happy! Argentina go forward before Acuna tries to cross in for Higuain who can't win the header. The ball makes it's way out to Acuna again, who puts in his second terrible cross in as many minutes.

7:21am: 63 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 1

Argentina go close! Higuain pulls a ball back across the goal from the left, Meza has a shot straight at Subasic, before Messi is there on the follow up. The Croatian keeper forces a corner. Argentina can't get their attempt from the set piece on target.

7:20am: 62 mins - Argentina 0 Crotia 1

Argentina having to open up now. Messi tries to dance through the Croatian defence, but can't hang on to the ball. Argentina have bought youngster Cristian Pavon into the mix.

7:12am: 53 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 1

GOAL!!! What a shocker from Argentina! Caballero has been dodgy at best in possession, and he's gifted Croatia the lead. A ball over the top from Vrsaljko sees the ball back to the Argentina keeper, who scuffs his attempted clearance, before Rebic somehow volleys the ball into the empty net.

Argentina staring at disaster now as Gonzalo Higuain comes on for Aguero.

7:06am: 50 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Argetnina have a free kick after a Modric handball. Messi takes it quickly before Argentina lose possession.

7:02am: 46 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 0

We're away in the second half and straight away Croatia have a free kick after a foul on Lovren.

7:01am

Croatia are the first side back out onto the pitch, before Willy Caballero of all people leads out Argentina. Messi not looking to happy coming into the second half...

6:47am: HALFTIME - Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Modric comes up with a brilliant ball across to Rebic! He's through on goal, but opts to cut back inside to try and shoot with his right, but fires over the bar. That'll bring the first half to an end.

6:45am: 45 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Two minutes of added time in the first half. Neither side really taking any risks before the break.

6:37am: 37 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Stoppage in play now as Mercado and Rebic come together in the air. Mercardo comes off worse for wear as Argentina have a free kick as a result.

Messi takes, but the ball sails straight to Subasic in goal.

6:33am: 33 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Croatia waste a chance now! Rebic crosses in for Mandzukic - who goes for the diving header, but can't hit the target! Argentina went to sleep there, waiting for the offside decision against the Croatian striker.

6:30am: 30 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 0

HUGE CHANCE wasted by Argentina! Another attack down Argentina's left sees a total mix-up between Subasic and Lovren. The ball comes out to Perez who as an empty net to aim for, but sends his shot wide.

6:27am: 27 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Aguero slices right through the Croatian defence down the left wing. He tries to cross in for Messi, but Strnic clears to force a corner. Meza takes, but the ball curls into the side netting.

6:19am: 19 mins - Argentina 0 Croata 0

Argentina are furious after Brozovic brings down Meza - the referee gives nothing. At the other end, a miscommunication between Caballero and Tagliafico nearly sees Mandzukic in on goal, the referee calls a foul on the defender just in time however.

6:13am: 13 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Chance for Messi now! A ball over the top finds the Argentina skipper unmarked in the Croatain area! Messi tries to flick it goalwards, before Subasic makes a save. The danger's not over though! Messi flies down the right before pulling the ball back across the area, Meza shoots and Lovren blocks to force a corner.

6:10am: 10 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Another chance for Croatia! This time Vrsaljko and Rebic combine down the right hand side, working their way into the are. Tagliafico does well to win the ball in the Argentina area, before Modric gives away a foul.

6:04am: 4 mins - Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Croatia hit Argentina on the counter! Perisic makes a run into the area down the left flank, getting his shot away before Caballero makes a great save to force a corner.

6:00am: KICKOFF - Argentina 0 Croatia 0

We're away as Argentina kick off and straight away Messi has a run at the Croatia defence...

5:53am

Both sides make their way out onto the pitch, club rivals Lionel Messi (Barcelona) and Luka Modric (Real Madrid) lead their respective sides out of the tunnel.

5:33am

We've got the final starting XIs confirmed for you now:

Argentina (3-4-3): 23. Willy Caballero (gk), 2. Gabriel Mercado, 17. Nicolas Otamendi, 3. Nicolas Tagliafico, 18, Eduardo Salvio 14. Javier Mascherano, 15. Enzo Perez, 13. Maxiliano Meza, 10. Lionel Messi (c), 19. Sergio Aguero 8. Marcos Acuna.

Croatia (4-3-3): 23. Daniel Subasic (gk), 2. Sime Vrsaljko, 6. Dejan Lovren, 21. Domagoj Vida, 3. Ivan Strinic, 7. Ivan Rakitic, 11. Marcelo Brozovic, 10. Luka Modric (c), 18. Ante Rebic, 4. Ivan Perisic, 17. Mario Mandzukic.

5:27am

Right then, so far this morning we've seen Australia keep their hopes of progressing from Group C alive, coming back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw against Denmark. A win in their final game against Peru could see the Socceroos through, should other results go their way.

Elsewhere, France kept their place atop Group C, with 19-year old Kylian Mbappe's strike enough to earn a 1-0 win over Peru, sending the South Americans home in the process.

Up next however, we'll see a true heavyweight clash as Argentina face Croatia. Lionel Messi and his men are in desperate need of a victory, having been held to a draw in their opener against Iceland.