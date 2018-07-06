World Cup Chat: Uruguay and France to headline quarterfinals showdown, England look to keep dream alive against Sweden

It's quarter-finals time Russia, so who can keep the World Cup dream alive?

Saturday features two blockbuster matches, with Suarez-led Uruguay taking on a French side brimming with confidence.

Didier Deschamps' team finally seems to have clicked; a 4-3 thriller against Argentina underlined their title credentials, but they'll face much sterner opposition in this Uruguay side.

Edinson Cavani is the major injury doubt for the South Americans. Their defence is rock-solid: they have only conceded once this year.

Meanwhile, Belgium head into their clash with Brazil on a high, following their dramatic stoppage-time win against Japan.

Both teams have a tendency to score goals in the second half, but Brazil possess a stingier back line.

England will continue in their quest to bring football home against Sweden, while the host nation will be praying Russia can continue this wildly unexpected run.

They face Croatia on Sunday morning.

Quarter-finals

Saturday 7 July, 2AM: Uruguay v France

Saturday 7 July, 6AM: Brazil v Belgium

Sunday 8 July, 2AM: Sweden v England