 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


World Cup Chat: Uruguay and France to headline quarterfinals showdown, England look to keep dream alive against Sweden

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It's quarter-finals time Russia, so who can keep the World Cup dream alive?

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down the upcoming quarter-finals action.
Source: 1 NEWS

Saturday features two blockbuster matches, with Suarez-led Uruguay taking on a French side brimming with confidence.

Didier Deschamps' team finally seems to have clicked; a 4-3 thriller against Argentina underlined their title credentials, but they'll face much sterner opposition in this Uruguay side.

Edinson Cavani is the major injury doubt for the South Americans. Their defence is rock-solid: they have only conceded once this year.

Meanwhile, Belgium head into their clash with Brazil on a high, following their dramatic stoppage-time win against Japan.

Both teams have a tendency to score goals in the second half, but Brazil possess a stingier back line.

England will continue in their quest to bring football home against Sweden, while the host nation will be praying Russia can continue this wildly unexpected run.

They face Croatia on Sunday morning.

Quarter-finals

Saturday 7 July, 2AM: Uruguay v France

Saturday 7 July, 6AM: Brazil v Belgium

Sunday 8 July, 2AM: Sweden v England

Sunday 8 July 6AM: Russia v Croatia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

06:05
1
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down the upcoming quarter-finals action.

World Cup Chat: Uruguay and France to headline quarterfinals showdown, England look to keep dream alive against Sweden

2
Crusaders' Jordan Taufua touches down, but the try is overturned during the Highlanders v Crusaders, Super Rugby Round 5, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 17 March 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

00:28
3
The Aussie saw the funny side James Keothavong's remarks after he was penalised for a foot fault during his serve.

'He can't call it before you hit it' – Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios brilliantly shut down by umpire at Wimbledon

00:11
4
The football-predicting kea in Paris correctly picked Russia to upset Spain.

We've reached a new beak! Kea that lives in Paris predicting World Cup matches

00:15
5
Fox leads the competition after a five-under 67 at Ballyliffin.

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox fires sublime long range putt, leads Irish Open after opening round

06:05
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down the upcoming quarter-finals action.

World Cup Chat: Uruguay and France to headline quarterfinals showdown, England look to keep dream alive against Sweden

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down the upcoming quarter-finals action.

02:39
Yoogo Share launched in Christchurch as part of the scheme, which saw 12 businesses ditch 115 combustion cars.

1 NEWS Community: Would you ditch your car to share an electric one with others?

"I often joke, it will take a long time for Kiwis to give up driving their Ford Rangers and having their own car," said Yoogo Share's Kirsten Corson.


Crusaders' Jordan Taufua touches down, but the try is overturned during the Highlanders v Crusaders, Super Rugby Round 5, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 17 March 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

1 NEWS NOW pundit Campbell Burnes gives his picks and analysis.


03:48
Northland MP Matt King says some Housing NZ tenants are living in fear of their neighbours.

'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

Matt King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.

02:27
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.