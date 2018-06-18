 

World Cup Chat: What sex scandal? Mexico put tumultuous build-up behind them to stun Germany

With the 2018 Football World Cup now well and truly underway, 1 NEWS' experts bring you coverage of each day's biggest events.

1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening weekend of action at this year's World Cup.
The tournament exploded into life over the weekend with Spain and Portugal playing out a thrilling six-goal draw on Saturday morning.

Cristiano Ronaldo laid down the gauntlet to his great rival Leo Messi with the hat-trick. The Argentine couldn't respond against Iceland, missing a penalty in a 1-1 draw.

They weren't the only favourite to struggle, with Brazil drawing with Switzerland while Germany lost to Mexico.

The upset victory has Jack Tame's Mexican Spanish teacher believing in the team again after the players were rocked by a hotel sex scandal in the lead-up to the tournament.

We'll be back every day with a wrap of the morning's action, as well as a look ahead to what's to come from Russia 2018.

Results today:

Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia Samara Arena E

Germany 0-1 Mexico Luzhniki Stadium E

Brazil 1-1 Switzerland Rostov Arena F

Tomorrow's matches:

12AM Sweden vs South Korea Nizhy Novgorod Stadium F

3AM Belgium vs Panama Fisht Stadium G

6AM Tunisia vs England Volgograd Arena G

