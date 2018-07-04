 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

share

Source:

1 NEWS

After 52 years of hurt, England are a step closer to World Cup glory, defeating Colombia in a thrilling penalty shootout to reach the quarter-finals.

Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.
Source: 1 NEWS

As Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the second half, England fans dreamed of emulating their 1966 World Cup triumph, only to come crashing back down to earth when Colombian defender Yerry Mina equalised from a corner in the 93rd minute.

Extra time followed, before an epic shootout was needed to decide the match.

The Three Lions have claimed a 4-3 shootout win to advance in Russia.
Source: SKY

England blinked first, with Jordan Henderson's spot kick saved by Colombia's David Ospina, before Mateus Uribe's effort cannoned off the crossbar.

Keeper Jordan Pickford held firm to deny Carlos Bacca, and Eric Dier slotted the final strike to send the Three Lions into raptures - their first World Cup shootout victory.

Today's results:

Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

England 1-1 Colombia (England win 4-3 on penalties)

The 4-3 shootout win over Colombia sends England into the quarter-finals.
Source: Reuters

Quarter-finals

Saturday 7 July, 2AM: Uruguay v France

Saturday 7 July, 6AM: Brazil v Belgium

Sunday 8 July, 2AM: Sweden v England

Sunday 8 July 6AM: Russia v Croatia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

'He was embarrassed' - Filipino coach caused basketball brawl against Australia, says Boomers assistant

00:27
2
Ian Wright, Lee Dixon and Gary Neville went ballistic after the 4-3 win over Colombia.

Watch: Ex-England stars turned pundits descend into madness watching penalty shootout victory from TV studio

3
Terrenzo Bozzone, Ironman New Zealand, Taupo, New Zealand. Saturday, 4 March, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi triathlete Terenzo Bozzone remains in stable condition after serious cycling accident

00:15
4
England's players celebrate after defeated Colombia in a penalty shoot out during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Watch: England defy history, book World Cup quarter-final spot via dramatic penalty shootout against Colombia

00:29
5
The 4-3 shootout win over Colombia sends England into the quarter-finals.

Watch: England fans lose the plot after winning dramatic World Cup penalty shootout

04:17
Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

William Martin Wakefield is related to the five-month-old, but it is not his biological child.


00:15
England's players celebrate after defeated Colombia in a penalty shoot out during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Watch: England defy history, book World Cup quarter-final spot via dramatic penalty shootout against Colombia

The Three Lions have claimed a 4-3 shootout win to advance in Russia.

01:55
In the month since World Ocean Day, running meets have been held in major cities including London, LA, Shanghai and Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Israel Dagg and Tyla Nathan-Wong get behind running campaign aiming to raise funds for saving the oceans

The pair are doing their bit for the environment.


04:06
Helen Beaumont, the head of strategic policy at Christchurch City Council, says they are receiving fewer complaints about the taste of the city’s water than they were in April and May.

Fewer complaints about Christchurch's chlorinated water, council says

Introducing chlorine to supply had caused a particularly bad taste in April and May.