World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

After 52 years of hurt, England are a step closer to World Cup glory, defeating Colombia in a thrilling penalty shootout to reach the quarter-finals.

As Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the second half, England fans dreamed of emulating their 1966 World Cup triumph, only to come crashing back down to earth when Colombian defender Yerry Mina equalised from a corner in the 93rd minute.

Extra time followed, before an epic shootout was needed to decide the match.

England blinked first, with Jordan Henderson's spot kick saved by Colombia's David Ospina, before Mateus Uribe's effort cannoned off the crossbar.

Keeper Jordan Pickford held firm to deny Carlos Bacca, and Eric Dier slotted the final strike to send the Three Lions into raptures - their first World Cup shootout victory.

Today's results:

Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

England 1-1 Colombia (England win 4-3 on penalties)

Quarter-finals

Saturday 7 July, 2AM: Uruguay v France

Saturday 7 July, 6AM: Brazil v Belgium

Sunday 8 July, 2AM: Sweden v England