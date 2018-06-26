World Cup Chat: Ronaldo shows he's human and the boys go off VAR

On a day where Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, and was lucky to avoid a red card, TVNZ's football gurus look back at the self-labelled greatest of all time's shocker in Portugal's 1-1 draw with Iran.

With Portugal and Spain booking their spots in the next round, Russia and Uruguay also advanced through to the round of 16, with the tournament hosts given their first taste of defeat.

There'll be more action to come tomorrow, with France to face Denmark, while the Socceroos could find themselves into the knockout stage with victory against Peru.

Elsewhere, Croatia could continue their golden run against Iceland, and Lionel Messi's Argentina face the fight of their lives against Nigeria, with victory not enough to guarantee the 2014 runners up a spot in the next round.

Today's results:

2AM Uruguay 3-0 Russia

2AM Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

6AM Iran 1-1 Portugal

6AM Spain 2-2 Morocco

Tomorrow's fixtures: