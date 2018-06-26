 

World Cup Chat: Ronaldo shows he's human and the boys go off VAR

On a day where Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, and was lucky to avoid a red card, TVNZ's football gurus look back at the self-labelled greatest of all time's shocker in Portugal's 1-1 draw with Iran.

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.
With Portugal and Spain booking their spots in the next round, Russia and Uruguay also advanced through to the round of 16, with the tournament hosts given their first taste of defeat.

Salem Al-Dawsari scored late to seal a 2-1 win in Volgograd.
There'll be more action to come tomorrow, with France to face Denmark, while the Socceroos could find themselves into the knockout stage with victory against Peru.

Elsewhere, Croatia could continue their golden run against Iceland, and Lionel Messi's Argentina face the fight of their lives against Nigeria, with victory not enough to guarantee the 2014 runners up a spot in the next round.

Iago Aspas' equaliser was allowed after initially being ruled out to force a 2-2 draw with Morocco.
Today's results:

Uruguaysealed top spot in the group with a 3-0 win in Samara.
2AM Uruguay 3-0 Russia
2AM Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt
6AM Iran 1-1 Portugal
6AM Spain 2-2 Morocco

Tomorrow's fixtures:

The Portugal captain was lucky to escape with a yellow in his side's draw.
2AM Denmark vs France 
2AM Australia vs Peru
6AM Nigeria vs Argentina
6AM Iceland vs Croatia

