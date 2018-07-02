 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


World Cup Chat: Party like a Russian! Tournament hosts stun Spain in penalty thriller

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts as the World Cup knockout phase continues.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The tournament hosts claimed a dramatic shooutout victory in Moscow.

World Cup power rankings: Underdogs now the top dogs in tournament of surprises

2
Kieran Read of the Crusaders is tackled by Ed Quirk of the Sunwolves during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Sunwolves, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 14th April 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

'We can't continue with this conference system' - All Blacks captain Kieran Read calls for Super Rugby format to be axed

00:15
3
Croatia are through to the last eight, defeating Denmark 3-2 from the spot.

Croatia, Russia advance to World Cup quarter finals after penalty shootout victories

00:15
4
The tournament hosts claimed a dramatic shooutout victory in Moscow.

Watch: The moment Russia stun Spain in dramatic penalty shootout to book spot in World Cup's last eight

00:15
5
Croatia are through to the last eight, defeating Denmark 3-2 from the spot.

Watch: Ice cold Croatia seal World Cup quarter final spot in thrilling penalty shootout

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis

Kelvin Davis hadn't seen increased inmate forecast before he made Waikeria prison down-sizing decision

Mr Bridges this morning accused the government of being "politically dishonest" by ignoring the report.

00:15
The tournament hosts claimed a dramatic shooutout victory in Moscow.

World Cup power rankings: Underdogs now the top dogs in tournament of surprises

Alex Powell looks at who's on top of the pile as huge upsets continue to rock the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

00:47
The boys and their coach entered the cave in Mae Sai after a match last Saturday.

Rescue divers clear difficult hurdle in their search for 12 boys and football coach missing in Thai cave for more than one week

Divers have pushed through the murk of a half-mile-long chamber to a passageway that could lead to where the missing boys possibly took shelter.

17:41
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.

02:31
Penelopy Mansell's case has highlighted the need for more clarity in the law around trans rights.

Most read: Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym opens up to Q+A

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 