World Cup Chat: 'No one saw this coming' - champions Germany on the plane home after South Korean smash n' grab

The curse of the champions has struck at the 2018 Football World Cup in Russia.

Having dominated all before them to take the trophy home four years ago in Brazil, Germany have become the fourth side in the last five tournaments to exit the tournament in the group stage of their World Cup defence with a 2-0 loss to South Korea.

However, while one of the pre-tournament "favourites" have fallen at the first hurdle, Brazil booked their spot in the next round, coming away with an uncharacteristic 2-0 win over Serbia, with Mexico waiting for them in the second round, as the Central American powerhouse fell 3-0 to Sweden.

Also emerging from Group E, Switzerland held off a spirited late fightback from Costa Rica, with a 2-2 draw enough to set up a European showdown in the round of 16 with Sweden, who topped Group F.

With Chris Chang and Jack Tame both out of action, 1 NEWS Sport's Michelle Prendiville steps into the hot seat, leading TVNZ's football know-it-alls in a break down of what's happened in Russia this morning.

Today's results:

Mexico 0-3 Sweden

South Korea 2-0 Germany

Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Tomorrow's fixtures: