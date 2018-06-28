 

World Cup Chat: 'No one saw this coming' - champions Germany on the plane home after South Korean smash n' grab

The curse of the champions has struck at the 2018 Football World Cup in Russia.

Michelle Prendiville leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's drama.
Having dominated all before them to take the trophy home four years ago in Brazil, Germany have become the fourth side in the last five tournaments to exit the tournament in the group stage of their World Cup defence with a 2-0 loss to South Korea.

The World Champions were eliminated with a 2-0 loss to South Korea in Kazan.
However, while one of the pre-tournament "favourites" have fallen at the first hurdle, Brazil booked their spot in the next round, coming away with an uncharacteristic 2-0 win over Serbia, with Mexico waiting for them in the second round, as the Central American powerhouse fell 3-0 to Sweden.

Paulinho opened the scoring for Brazil in their victory in Moscow.
Also emerging from Group E, Switzerland held off a spirited late fightback from Costa Rica, with a 2-2 draw enough to set up a European showdown in the round of 16 with Sweden, who topped Group F.

With Chris Chang and Jack Tame both out of action, 1 NEWS Sport's Michelle Prendiville steps into the hot seat, leading TVNZ's football know-it-alls in a break down of what's happened in Russia this morning.

Both teams advance to the round of 16 despite Sweden's 3-0 win in Yekaterinburg.
Today's results:

Mexico 0-3 Sweden
South Korea 2-0 Germany
Serbia 0-2 Brazil 
Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Yann Sommer's unlucky gaffe sealed a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica.
Tomorrow's fixtures:

2AM Japan vs Poland Volgograd Arena 
2AM Senegal vs Colombia Samara Arena 
6AM Panama vs Tunisia Mordovia Arena 
6AM England vs Belgium Kaliningrad Stadium 

