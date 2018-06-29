 

World Cup Chat: Live from the pub as round of 16 match-ups confirmed

Chris Chang and Simon Plumb look back at this morning's Football World Cup action.
Michy Batshuayi went a tad too far in celebrating his side’s opener in Volgograd.

Watch: Belgium striker embarrassingly smacks himself in face after booting ball into post in celebration

The Highlanders received a huge welcome in Suva yesterday at the airport and their team hotel.

Watch: Bula! All Blacks star Ben Smith waltzes with Fijian local as Highlanders treated to traditional Kava ceremony

Adnan Januzaj scored the only goal in Belgium's 1-0 win in Novogorod.

Belgium take victory against England in Group G decider after Colombia, Japan qualify for last 16

Watch: Manchester United reject scores belter against England as Belgium take top spot in World Cup group

Panama fell to a 2-1 loss to Tunisia to end their Russian campaign.

Tunisia break Panama hearts as World Cup debutants sent home winless

Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.

Most watched: Inspirational teen dad head boy Noa Woolloff says young daughter 'lights up my world completely'

Noa is using the profile he gained when his story was told in the media to help the next generation of young parents.


The list of popular baby names is out.

Most read: Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments to jump $25 a week

Paid parental leave will further increase in 2020 to 26 weeks.


Crash victim Nivek Madams

Most read story: Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

Seven people died in the horror crash, including a baby.


A K-9 police unit works the scene after multiple people were shot at a newspaper office building in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

LIVE: 'Like a war zone' - Five dead in shooting at Maryland newspaper, male suspect in custody

A reporter at the the Capital Gazette newspaper said a gunman shot through the glass door and opened fire at workers.


Fog blankets Auckland city about 6am on June 29, 2018.

Heavy fog lifts after causing major disruptions at Auckland Airport this morning

Twenty-six domestic and regional flights were cancelled this morning, with many others delayed.



 
