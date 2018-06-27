World Cup Chat: Hola, me llamo Jack Tame – all aboard the Messi express

Against all the odds, Lionel Messi and Argentina have emerged from the World Cup's Group D, after a last gasp thriller to beat Nigeria 2-1 in Saint Petersburg.

Classing himself as Argentina's adopted son, TVNZ 1 Breakfast's Jack Tame acts as the conductor for the Lionel Messi bandwagon, departing for South America this afternoon.

Elsewhere, underdogs Iceland have said farewell to Russia, bowing out with a viking clap and a 2-1 loss to group winners, Croatia.

Australia have also packed their bags, falling to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Peru, while France and Denmark are burdened with the shame of playing out this year's first 0-0 bore-draw.

Today's results

2AM Denmark 0-0 France

2AM Australia 0-2 Peru

6AM Nigeria 1-2 Argentina

6AM Iceland 1-2 Croatia