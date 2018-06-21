World Cup Chat: Who is the GOAT? Ronaldo strikes back against Messi

Source:
On a day where Cristiano Ronaldo once again came up with the goods for Portugal, and Iran slumped to defeat against Spain, TVNZ's football gurus break down today's Football World Cup action.
I NEWS reporter Chris Chang leads the team to talk about facial hair, botched throw-ins and who really is the GOAT?
Today's results
12AM Portugal 1-0 Morocco Luzhniki Stadium B
3AM Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia Rostov Arena A
6AM Iran 0-1 Spain Kazan Arena B
Tomorrow's fixtures:
12AM Denmark vs Australia Samara Arena C
3AM France vs Peru Ekaterinburg Arena C
6AM Argentina vs Croatia Nizhy Novgorod Stadium D
