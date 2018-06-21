 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


World Cup Chat: Who is the GOAT? Ronaldo strikes back against Messi

share

Source:

1 NEWS

On a day where Cristiano Ronaldo once again came up with the goods for Portugal, and Iran slumped to defeat against Spain, TVNZ's football gurus break down today's Football World Cup action.

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.
Source: 1 NEWS

I NEWS reporter Chris Chang leads the team to talk about facial hair, botched throw-ins and who really is the GOAT?

Today's results

12AM Portugal 1-0 Morocco Luzhniki Stadium B

The Portugal captain scored the only goal in his side's 1-0 victory in Moscow.
Source: SKY
Portugal's Pepe took the World Cup's theatrics to a whole new level.
Source: SKY

3AM Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia Rostov Arena A

Uruguay sealed a 1-0 win in Rostov this morning.
Source: SKY

6AM Iran 0-1 Spain Kazan Arena B

Diego Costa's effort saw Spain to a 1-0 win in Kazan.
Source: SKY

Tomorrow's fixtures:

12AM Denmark vs Australia Samara Arena C

3AM France vs Peru Ekaterinburg Arena C

6AM Argentina vs Croatia Nizhy Novgorod Stadium D

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.

Watch: Softly spoken Shannon Frizell has reporters in stitches with honest answer about the All Blacks duty he finds most challenging

00:22
2
The Mate Ma'a Tonga league team showed off some great vocals on a bus trip to meet fans at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney yesterday.

'My mate trying to hit the note' - Konrad Hurrell caught out by Tui Lolohea during Tonga team singing session


00:24
3
Coach Daryl Gibson says the NRL side edged their union counterparts.

Watch: Waratahs 'struggled a bit' as Rabbitohs join Super Rugby side for cross-code training

00:27
4
The former heavyweight WBO champion will take on British fighter Whyte next month at London's O2 Arena.

Watch: Joseph Parker looking quick and sharp in training ahead of Dillian Whyte showdown in London on July 29

00:27
5
The Samoa team are underdogs ahead of their Pacific rugby league Test against fierce rivals Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Video: Toa Samoa stars Anthony Milford, Sam Kasiano show off traditional dance moves ahead of Tonga match

03:03
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: Who is the GOAT? Ronaldo strikes back against Messi

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

02:30
1 NEWS reporter Nicole Bremner has the latest from outside the hospital.

Jacinda Ardern wants to be treated like any other expectant mother after going into labour at Auckland Hospital

It has been confirmed earlier that Ms Ardern had gone into labour this morning with her and partner Clarke Gayford's first child.

Flooding in Northland closes State Highway 1 near Whangarei

There is a concern that vehicles may be swept into large drains on each side of the road.

00:14

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into labour at Auckland Hospital

Ms Ardern arrived at hospital early this morning with partner Clarke Gayford.

Handcuffs.

Twenty-two people arrested including some patched gang members in operation targeting methamphetamine in Northland

Police say those arrested will appear in court on a range of drug charges and other charges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 