World Cup Chat: Goals, controversy and a Nigerian internet scam as opening round wraps up

A frantic opening round of the 2018 Football World Cup in Russia has come to a close, with the underdogs proving to have the bigger bite against the favourites.

The likes of Germany, Brazil, Argentina have all failed to win, while Japan, Senegal and Mexico securing victories.

Hosts Russia have booked their spot in the second round, all but ending Egyptian hopes in the process.

Join Chris Chang and TVNZ's football buffs for all the action as we move deeper into this year's World Cup in Russia.

Today's results:

Colombia 1-2 Japan

Poland 1- Senegal

Russia 3-1 Egypt

Tomorrow's fixtures:

12AM Portugal vs Morocco Luzhniki

3AM Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia