World Cup Chat: Goals, controversy and a Nigerian internet scam as opening round wraps up

A frantic opening round of the 2018 Football World Cup in Russia has come to a close, with the underdogs proving to have the bigger bite against the favourites.

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus as they look at today's World Cup action.
The likes of Germany, Brazil, Argentina have all failed to win, while Japan, Senegal and Mexico securing victories.

Hosts Russia have booked their spot in the second round, all but ending Egyptian hopes in the process.

The tournament hosts came away with a 3-1 win in St Petersburg.
Join Chris Chang and TVNZ's football buffs for all the action as we move deeper into this year's World Cup in Russia.

2018 Football World Cup: Group Tables

2018 Football World Cup: Fixtures and results 

Today's results:

Colombia 1-2 Japan

Japan sealed their first World Cup win on European soil with a 2-1 victory in Saransk.
Poland 1- Senegal

Wojciech Szczesny's howler saw the African minnows pounce for a 2-1 win in Moscow.
Russia 3-1 Egypt

Tomorrow's fixtures:

12AM Portugal vs Morocco Luzhniki

3AM Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia

6AM Iran vs Spain

