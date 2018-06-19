World Cup Chat: Get on the bandwagon as England claim opening win in Russia

Do not adjust your screens, England have claimed a win at this year's Football World Cup, downing Tunisia 2-1 in Volgograd this morning.

To celebrate, 1 NEWS reporter Chris Chang was joined by avid England fan and Seven Sharp reporter Gill Higgins, as well as 1 NEWS producer Jack Mabire to discuss this morning's thriller.

Elsewhere, tournament dark horses Belgium got their 2018 campaign off to a flyer, defeating World Cup debutants Panama in convincing fashion, claiming a 3-0 win in Sochi.

In the day's early kick-off, Sweden began Europe's dominant showing with a 1-0 win over South Korea.

Results:

Sweden 1-0 South Korea

Belgium 3-0 Panama

Tunisia 1-2 England

Tomorrow's fixtures:

2AM Colombia vs Japan

3AM Poland vs Senegal