World Cup Chat: Get on the bandwagon as England claim opening win in Russia

Do not adjust your screens, England have claimed a win at this year's Football World Cup, downing Tunisia 2-1 in Volgograd this morning.
To celebrate, 1 NEWS reporter Chris Chang was joined by avid England fan and Seven Sharp reporter Gill Higgins, as well as 1 NEWS producer Jack Mabire to discuss this morning's thriller.
Watch: Harry Kane nets late winner as England sneak past Tunisia to start FIFA World Cup tournament with a win
Elsewhere, tournament dark horses Belgium got their 2018 campaign off to a flyer, defeating World Cup debutants Panama in convincing fashion, claiming a 3-0 win in Sochi.
In the day's early kick-off, Sweden began Europe's dominant showing with a 1-0 win over South Korea.
Results:
Sweden 1-0 South Korea
Belgium 3-0 Panama
Tunisia 1-2 England
Tomorrow's fixtures:
2AM Colombia vs Japan
3AM Poland vs Senegal
6AM Russia vs Egypt
