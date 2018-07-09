World Cup Chat: France, Belgium, England and Croatia book semi-final spots in Russia

OnDemand
Here is a snapshot of the huge logistic initiative to bring out the 12 schoolboys and their coach stuck 3km into a cave in Mae Sai district.
After Adelaide cave diver and anaesthetist Richard Harris assessed the youngsters and their coach it appears the decision was made to take the weakest out first.
A man remains critically ill in hospital.
The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.
Channel Nine's Alice Monfries gave an update on TVNZ1's Breakfast, from Chiang Rai today, after the successful first rescue early this morning.