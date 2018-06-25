World Cup Chat: Flat track bullies or the real deal? England prepare for Belgium clash with Panama mauling

Source:
England and Belgium will face off on Friday as the unbeaten teams in group G after they thrashed Tunisia and Panama respectively.
Chris Chang leads a discussion about England's credentials and looks at a number of permutations for the clash with Belgium, including the possibility both teams might put the cue in the rack with a berth in the round of 16 already secured.
Toni Kroos also breathed life into Germany's campaign with his stunning last-minute winner against Sweden.
Take a look at how the groups are shaping up here:
Today's results
England 6-1 Panama Nizhny Novgorod Stadium G
Japan 2-2 Senegal Ekaterinburg Arena H
Poland 0-3 Colombia Kazan Arena H
Tomorrow's fixtures
2AM Uruguay vs Russia Samara Arena A
2AM Saudi Arabia vs Egypt Volgograd Arena A
6AM Iran vs Portugal Mordovia Arena B
6AM Spain vs Morocco Kaliningrad Stadium B
