World Cup Chat: Flat track bullies or the real deal? England prepare for Belgium clash with Panama mauling

England and Belgium will face off on Friday as the unbeaten teams in group G after they thrashed Tunisia and Panama respectively.

1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action this morning and over the weekend at this year's World Cup.
Chris Chang leads a discussion about England's credentials and looks at a number of permutations for the clash with Belgium, including the possibility both teams might put the cue in the rack with a berth in the round of 16 already secured.

Toni Kroos also breathed life into Germany's campaign with his stunning last-minute winner against Sweden.

Take a look at how the groups are shaping up here:

Today's results

England 6-1 Panama Nizhny Novgorod Stadium G

Japan 2-2 Senegal Ekaterinburg Arena H

Poland 0-3 Colombia Kazan Arena H

Tomorrow's fixtures

2AM Uruguay vs Russia Samara Arena A

2AM Saudi Arabia vs Egypt Volgograd Arena A

6AM Iran vs Portugal Mordovia Arena B

6AM Spain vs Morocco Kaliningrad Stadium B

