World Cup Chat: 'This is England's hardest task' - Three Lions aim for first final since 1966, France prevail over Belgium

France is through to the FIFA World Cup final thanks to a pin-point header from Samuel Umtiti in the 51st minute of his side's semi-final against Belgium in St Petersburg in Russia.

TVNZ football oracle Chris Chang breaks down the France and Belgium FIFA World Cup semi-final with 1 NEWS' Victor Waters and Jack Mabire.

England and Croatia will face off in tomorrow's second semi-final, with England looking to make their first final since 1966.

Second semi-final