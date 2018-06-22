 

World Cup Chat: Don't cry for me Argentina - Messi has a mare as the Aussies start to shine

Lionel Messi's claim to be the greatest footballer the world has ever seen took a serious hit today, with his Argentina side staring at a premature exit from Russia 2018.

With Chris Chang benched, Jack Tame leads TVNZ's football buffs to talk about today's action.
Argentina's 3-0 defeat to Croatia, coupled with Australia's fighting 1-1 draw against Denmark could have a serious impact on the round of 16 match-ups, with plenty of action still to come in the group stage.

With Chris Chang on the bench, Jack Tame leads TVNZ's football experts to go over this morning's action from Russia.

Take a look at how the groups are shaping up here:

Today's results

Denmark 1-1 Australia 

Australia and Denmark played out a 1-1 stalemate in Samara this morning.
France 1-0 Peru 

Kylian Mbappe, 19, scored the only goal in France's 1-0 win in Yekaterinburg.
Argentina 0-3 Peru 

Willy Caballero's error has made it harder for the South American side to stay in the World Cup.
Tomorrow's fixtures

12AM Brazil vs Costa Rica

3AM Nigeria vs Iceland

6AM Serbia vs Switzerland

