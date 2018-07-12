World Cup Chat: Croatia through to World Cup final, England's dream run comes to an end

It's been an unbelievable ride for England, but the Three Lions will leave Russia without a first World Cup since 1966, falling at the semi-final stage once again, while Croatia will compete for the Jules Rimmet trophy for the first time in their short history, winning 2-1 in Moscow this morning.

With one of the youngest and most inexperienced squads at the tournament, England stunned the footballing world with a run to the final four, however Croatia came away winners on the day, coming through another extra-time thriller.

Chris Chang and Simon Plumb got out of the office, and headed down to the pub once more to take in the action.

Today's results

Croatia 2-1 England

Upcoming fixtures

Third-place playoff

Sun 15 July

2AM Belgium vs England

Word Cup Final