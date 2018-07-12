 

World Cup Chat: Croatia through to World Cup final, England's dream run comes to an end

It's been an unbelievable ride for England, but the Three Lions will leave Russia without a first World Cup since 1966, falling at the semi-final stage once again, while Croatia will compete for the Jules Rimmet trophy for the first time in their short history, winning 2-1 in Moscow this morning.

Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.
Source: 1 NEWS

With one of the youngest and most inexperienced squads at the tournament, England stunned the footballing world with a run to the final four, however Croatia came away winners on the day, coming through another extra-time thriller.

Chris Chang and Simon Plumb got out of the office, and headed down to the pub once more to take in the action.

Mario Mandzukic scored in extra time to seal a 2-1 victory in Moscow.
Source: SKY

Today's results

Croatia 2-1 England

Upcoming fixtures

Third-place playoff

Sun 15 July
2AM Belgium vs England

Thousands of London fans packed in to watch the clash with Croatia.
Source: Facebook/Its Coming Home

Word Cup Final

Mon 16 July
3AM France vs Croatia

sport

