World Cup Chat: 'Clinical' France take home Football World Cup in style as 1 NEWS team looks back at highlights of 2018 tournament

After 25 match days, 64 games, 32 teams and 13 different host cities, France have taken out the 2018 Football World Cup, defeating Croatia 4-2 in a thrilling final in Moscow.

Les Bleus lift the trophy for just the second time in their history, while Croatia head home on the back of their best ever result at a World Cup.

Croatian skipper Luka Modric takes the Golden Ball award, while teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe is the young player of the tournament.

England talisman Harry Kane wins the golden boot, having scored the most goals, with Belgium stopper Thibaut Courtois honoured as the tournament's best goalkeeper, taking out the golden glove.