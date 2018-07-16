 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


World Cup Chat: 'Clinical' France take home Football World Cup in style as 1 NEWS team looks back at highlights of 2018 tournament

share

Source:

1 NEWS

After 25 match days, 64 games, 32 teams and 13 different host cities, France have taken out the 2018 Football World Cup, defeating Croatia 4-2 in a thrilling final in Moscow.

Chris Chang leads one last round up of TVNZ's football experts.
Source: 1 NEWS

Les Bleus lift the trophy for just the second time in their history, while Croatia head home on the back of their best ever result at a World Cup.

Croatian skipper Luka Modric takes the Golden Ball award, while teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe is the young player of the tournament.

England talisman Harry Kane wins the golden boot, having scored the most goals, with Belgium stopper Thibaut Courtois honoured as the tournament's best goalkeeper, taking out the golden glove.

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football gurus for the last time, looking at today's final, as well as a glance over the tournament as a whole.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi released on bail after alleged assault on teammate

00:15
2
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after demolition of Croatia in final

00:10
3
Stewards pull a woman off the pitch after she stormed onto the field and interrupted the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Video: Protest group Pussy Riot upstages Putin with pitch invasion that halts World Cup

4
An ankle injury could see Barrett miss the Hurricanes clash with the Blues.

All Blacks duo Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea re-sign with New Zealand Rugby

00:13
5
The French President was invited into the team dressing room in Moscow.

Watch: Emmanuel Macron dabs in celebration of France's World Cup win

05:30
Chris Chang leads one last round up of TVNZ's football experts.

World Cup Chat: 'Clinical' France take home Football World Cup in style as 1 NEWS team looks back at highlights of 2018 tournament

Chris Chang leads one last round up with TVNZ's football experts.

Demetrius Pairama

Outburst from public gallery as woman accused of murdering Auckland teen Demetrius Pairama appears in court

The woman has been remanded in custody, and will next appear in the High Court in Auckland on August 8.

Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi released on bail after alleged assault on teammate

The incident followed the team's season-ending loss to the Highlanders on Saturday.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump’s trade battle with China will exacerbate relations with Beijing that are already fraying on several fronts as the U.S. takes a more confrontational stance and an increasingly powerful China stands its ground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

New Zealand's defence strategy risks wrath of China - Simon Bridges

The National Party leader is ringing alarm bells about NZ's relations with two world super powers - America and China.

Police car generic.

Person seriously injured after car collides with train in Bay of Plenty

The Fire and Emergency spokesperson said it was foggy at the time of the crash.