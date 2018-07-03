World Cup Chat: And the Oscar goes to… Neymar! Brazil star's dreadful display steals the show against Mexico

Brazil may have beaten Mexico 2-0 this morning, but it'll be the behaviour of superstar Neymar that makes this round of 16 clash one to remember.

Having scored to put his side 1-0 up, the Brazilian forward's ankle was lightly trodden on by Mexico's Miguel Layun, but what happened next had to be seen to be believed.

Neymar proceeded to roll around like he'd been shot, as commentators could only watch on astounded.

Elsewhere, Belgium came from behind to snatch a 3-2 win over Japan in Rostov, having fallen 2-0 down to the Blue Samurai.

Substitute Nacer Chadli scored with the last kick of the match, sending Belgium into the quarter-final - where they'll meet Neymar and co.

Chris Chang and the boys look back at the best, and worst, of this morning's action.

Today's results:

Tomorrow's fixtures:

2AM Sweden v Switzerland