World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia fire head coach after just five matches in charge

World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia has fired coach Edgardo Bauza nine days before the draw.

Edgardo Bauza. Source: Associated Press

The Saudi Arabia Football Federation announced the Argentine coach's exit after only five friendlies in charge. The team lost to Portugal and Bulgaria this month.

Bauza has been fired twice this year by teams in the World Cup lineup. He lost the Argentina job in April, after eight months in charge, when the two-time World Cup champions risked missing out on qualification.

In September, Bauza was appointed by Saudi Arabia to replace Bert van Marwijk, who was fired despite leading the team to its first World Cup since 2006.

Saudi Arabia joins Australia without a coach for the World Cup draw in Moscow on December 1.

Ange Postecoglou stood down as Socceroos coach yesterday after deciding not to continue in the post until the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

"It's been a tough 24 hours but after a great degree of thought and soul searching I've decided that the journey for me ends as Socceroos coach," Postecoglou said.

"It's been the biggest privilege of my life and probably not the ending I envisaged when I started.

"To the players, I love coaching Australian players. I've challenged them in many different ways and they have never taken a backwards step.